Gettysburg Area High School junior Katherine Hansen went outside on a whim during the downpours from Hurricane Ida last fall to take photos of a friend dressed in a sock monkey costume. The pair added a leftover balloon from her brother’s birthday, which immediately deflated.
All of this combined to garner national recognition.
Hansen won a national gold medal in the 2022 Scholastic Art & Writing Awards competition for the sock monkey photo entitled, “Soaked.” She will be honored at a ceremony on June 9 at Carnegie Hall in New York City.
“We were having fun in the midst of the hurricane with the wind blowing and the balloon deflating. Despite all these negative outside forces, we were having the time of our lives,” Hansen said. “It has that childlike joy that a sock monkey brings.”
In the regional competition, Hansen received a Gold Key in Photography for “Soaked,” which was also an American Visions nominee. She was recognized with two Silver Keys in Drawing and Illustration for “Alcoholic Abomination” and “Broken Crayons.”
The photo was taken on Sept. 1, 2021, on Barlow Street, Hansen said, noting they had an early dismissal from the high school that day because of the hurricane and potential flooding. Her friend, who wishes to remain anonymous, mentioned the sock monkey costume was made by his grandmother nearly 20 years ago.
Hansen’s parents initially did not want her to go outside due to the weather reports, but her friend, who wore the outfit, walked from the YWCA Gettysburg & Adams County to her house on Carlisle Street. He assured her the weather was not as bad as anticipated, so Hansen’s parents gave her permission to get photos.
“It was a big joke at first,” Hansen said. “We never thought much of it.”
She was encouraged to submit her painting of the sock monkey for the competition and decided to also submit the photograph, she said.
Gettysburg Area School District middle and high school students received eight Gold Keys, 13 Silver Keys, and 18 Honorable Mentions, along with one American Visions nominee, in the 2022 Scholastic Art & Writing Regional Competition. Hansen moved on the competition to secure a slot amongst the national winners.
Middle school winners included Kaya Jean Bugler, Parishi Bhanu, Ada Bolitho, Paul Kennedy, Eliza Dreves, Arianna Blume-Kohout, Beatrice Russell and Quinn Funk.
High school winners included Spencer Muhl, Ruby Kauffman, Kim Heinzelmann, Aaron Miller, Riley Sharp, Luke Dumois, Itayetsi Rico-Chimalpopoca, Bryce Smyers, Abby Blaney, Maline Reber, Sophia Hartman, Gabriella Shelleman Wetzel, Audrey Miller and Anna Crawford.
