The Carroll Valley Borough Council nixed a proposed land swap but considered allowing access via public property to a residence sometimes cut off by flooding.
During the council’s regular meeting Sept. 13, members declined the proposal made by Michael Capone and Mary Jo Vincent, who live at the west end of Friends Creek Trail.
Because no bridge carries the road over the creek, they rely solely on a concrete ford that becomes impassable when the water is high, they previously told the council.
In exchange for a borough-owned lot adjoining their property, they offered a lot they own nearby. Their 0.54-acre lot is at 66 Ranch Trail. The borough’s 0.64-acre lot is at 82 Toms Creek Trail.
Initial appraisals indicated the lots are both worth about $4,000, but a subsequent appraisal supposedly indicated a value of $14,500 for the borough’s lot, borough Solicitor Zachary Rice told the council this month.
Documentation was lacking to prove the properties of equal worth, creating a potential violation of state law were the council to authorize the swap, Rice claimed.
An alternative would be for the borough to retain ownership of its lot while granting an easement to provide a limited right-of-way, Rice said. Doing so in this case would not bind the council to take the same action in future cases, he said.
“I think it’s a good compromise that allows us to be good neighbors and keep control,” council member David Lillard said.
“What I want the feeling to be is, there will be access to Toms Creek Road, whether they own the lot or not,” Bruce Carr, council member, said.
Borough staff members are to draft a potential agreement for the council’s consideration.
Members of the public commented during the August and September council meetings, with some speakers expressing concerns about traffic and potential logging.
There are no logging plans and the proposal would not create a major road, but merely provide access to a residence during flooding, Capone said.
“There’s been a lot of untruths said, and I’m not saying they’re saying untruths on purpose, they just don’t know all the information,” he said.
“We’re just trying to do something for a safety issue, a way to get in and a way to get out,” Capone said.
The council’s next meeting is set for Oct. 18 at 7 p.m.
New member named
In other business, the council chose a replacement for member Robert Verderaime, who resigned in August.
Members selected Kari Buterbaugh over two other applicants to fill Verderaime’s term, which runs until the end of 2023. The regular municipal election in November 2023 will fill the seat for two years.
Buterbaugh has lived in Carroll Valley for 33 years, according to her application letter.
“As a local business woman, I have a strong interest in maintaining Carroll Valley’s beauty, charm and sense of community,” she wrote.
She wants the borough to remain “a great place to raise a family, place to retire, and welcoming vacation location. My vision for the future in 10 or 20 years is pretty much what we currently see. Well maintained public buildings, parks, lakes and roads. Community events for those of all ages. Reasonable residential growth that includes replacement or remodeling of older homes.”
The other applicants were Mount St. Mary’s University Chief Technology Officer Sara Laird and Catherine Schubring, a resident of the borough for more than 20 years, according to application letters included in council members’ meeting packets.
Verderaime received a certificate of appreciation for his four years as council member and vice president.
“Your tireless pursuit of excellence and professionalism to enhance our community reflects great credit upon yourself and the borough,” Mayor Ron Harris said.
Verderaime thanked the council and borough staff for their dedication and praised the leadership of President Richard Mathews.
Borough employees not only attend meetings alongside the council but also diligently organize community events, “and accept the task gracefully,” Verderaime said.
“In my opinion this council is the best one the borough has had, bar none, period,“ Verderaime said.
