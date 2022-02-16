Aiming to make costs predictable for parade organizers, Gettysburg Borough Council Monday adopted a system of fixed fees.
Whether a Memorial Day parade will take place this year remains to be determined, Gettysburg Joint Veterans Memorial Day Commission Chair Barry Decker said after the meeting.
Decker asked the council to “help us out” by retaining the $1,500 fee charged in recent years plus any donations received by the parade commission, with the borough to absorb any shortfall between that total and the full fee.
Donations have been “slow” and the commission is “not in a position yet to be able to afford the permit fee” set by the new system.
The council, however, stuck with the staff-proposed system that will allow organizers to choose one of three parade routes. Fees are based on each route’s specific staffing requirements, including police officers for traffic control and public works personnel for placement and removal of security barriers, but excluding administrative costs and capital expenditures such as a portable traffic-signal system.
The system replaces the past practice of organizers receiving a preliminary estimate of costs for borough services, and then a final bill based on actual costs incurred. The latter has sometimes been a significantly higher figure.
The new fees are $3,978 for the traditional route of the Memorial Day parade and $5,569 for the route usually used on Remembrance Day.
For the traditional Halloween parade route, which, unlike the others, passes through Lincoln Square, the fee is $4,954.
Parade fees have been a discussion topic for months, with officials saying security needs have increased in recent years, that it would be unfair for borough taxpayers to bear all expenses for events that draw spectators and participants from beyond the borough, that fees must be equal for all applicants, and the 2022 budget includes a $1,000 donation to the Memorial Day parade commission.
Council members voted 6-0 for the new system, with Chad-Alan Carr abstaining because he is an organizer of the Gettysburg Pride event.
Charity cut threatened
The vote came after a public comment period during which Bill Hewitt, who said he was speaking as an officer of Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) Post 15 in Gettysburg, threatened to transfer the organization’s charitable donations outside Gettysburg if the council did not decrease costs for the Memorial Day parade.
Hewitt said $10,000 charitable dollars would be given elsewhere for every $1,000 charged over the past $1,500 fee, which he said could impact the local Toys for Tots campaign and other efforts.
Hewitt charged that council members who have not served in the military, been shot at, or shot anyone, are not living in the same world he is and do not share his values. He claimed the $1,000 donation to the annual Halloween parade, also in the borough’s 2022 budget, means the council thinks deceased veterans are “the same as some ghost or goblin.”
Council President Wesley Heyser said Hewitt’s threat to take Christmas toys out of poor children’s hands in Gettysburg means “we do not share the same values,” and he felt “disheartened” by Hewitt’s comments.
When John Lawver voted for the fee system, he said he did so as the son of a 26-year U.S. Army veteran.
Judith Butterfield said she voted yes in order to provide a fair and predictable system for parade organizers.
Heyser praised Decker’s “appropriate, positive” approach.
Donations sought
Donations to support the Memorial Day parade can be directed through local veterans organizations, Decker said.
A flyer issued by the commission says checks should be made out to VFW Post 15, American Legion Post 202, Gettysburg Marine Corps League Detachment 705, or Sons of Union Veterans of the Civil Gettysburg Camp 112.
Checks should be mailed to Gettysburg Joint Veterans Memorial Day Commission, P.O. Box 3722, Gettysburg, PA 17325, and checks’ memo sections should include “Gettysburg Memorial Day Parade and Ceremony,” according to the flyer.
“Through your sponsorship, we can maintain this wonderful and solemn tradition honoring the many that made the ultimate sacrifice,” the flyer reads.
