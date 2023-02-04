With the belief that a congregation should never be so large that its leaders cannot know every member, a new worshipping community with ancient roots recently began meeting in Adams County.

The Gettysburg Orthodox Christian Mission has been meeting since last September. They gather on Sundays at 10 a.m. in a meeting room of the Holiday Inn Express near the Outlet Shoppes at Gettysburg at Pa. Route 97 and U.S. Route 15.

 

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.