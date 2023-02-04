With the belief that a congregation should never be so large that its leaders cannot know every member, a new worshipping community with ancient roots recently began meeting in Adams County.
The Gettysburg Orthodox Christian Mission has been meeting since last September. They gather on Sundays at 10 a.m. in a meeting room of the Holiday Inn Express near the Outlet Shoppes at Gettysburg at Pa. Route 97 and U.S. Route 15.
The Adams County location is designed to fill the gap between Mechanicsburg on the north, Chambersburg to the west, and Taneytown, Md., to the south.
The Very Reverend Leonid Schmidt serves as priest to this mission group, traveling from the Harrisburg area. Warden David Domzalski, a leading lay servant, is the local primary contact.
On a recent Sunday, a welcoming multigenerational gathering nearly filled the small meeting room, with children active around the edges.
Worship is formal and follows the traditional pattern of Eastern Christians with litanies, chanted prayers and lessons, and plenty of incense. The assembly has decorated the conference room with traditional icons of Christ, and Mary and the infant Jesus, along with other images.
The prayers, lessons and liturgy are entirely in English, translated from the ancient traditions reaching back to early Greek-speaking Christians. According to Joseph Brown, a worshipper at the mission, modern Orthodox Church in America assemblies do not formally orient to any particular ethnic or nationality, but welcome people whose background may be Russian, Armenian, Eastern European, Ukrainian, Turkish and other nations of the East. The Gettysburg-based mission would also welcome interested folks who have no historic or ethnic ties to orthodoxy.
The Orthodox tradition has deep roots in Christian history, tracing its separate identity to an east-west split in the Christian tradition. The “great schism of 1054” resulted in a western church centering itself in Rome and the eastern tradition in Constantinople. In North America, Orthodox churches are often tied to Russian and Greek Orthodox outreach, and more recently claiming a more independent structure known as autocephaly, a form of self-governance in which the regional church organization’s bishop is not responsible to a higher or more distant episcopal authority.
During a time of refreshment after worship, James Morrow, who lives in Mount Pleasant Township, explained the importance of the principle of keeping it small and accessible for worshipping communities, saying “a priest doesn’t want to have a parish larger than one in which he knows everyone.”
The assembly began online during the pandemic in 2020, and only in the last year came together in person, Domzalski said. They have been utilizing the hotel meeting room since September for its proximity to intersecting highways in order to extend the welcome to all who come from the Orthodox traditions and those inquiring.
