Hoping to avoid catastrophe, the York Springs Borough Council is considering speed bumps to deter aggressive driving.
Specifically, officials are eyeing Middle and Second streets as the speedways where safety precautions are warranted.
“We’re looking at doing just enough to make sure people are aware and slow down a little bit,” council Vice President Sally Vance said last week during the board’s monthly business meeting.
Middle Street runs parallel to Main Street/Carlisle Pike in the northeast portion of the municipality.
While termed a street, Middle Street is designed like an alley, and is located in a residential neighborhood with myriad pedestrians. The side road has a posted speed limit of 15 miles per hour, and is barely wide enough for two vehicles.
Second Street has similar characteristics.
“The speeding down there has not gotten any better, it’s gotten worse,” Councilman Jamie Griffie said regarding Middle Street. “I just don’t want anyone to get killed because it’s getting that way.”
He proposed contacting South Middleton Township near Boiling Springs where speed bumps have been installed near a popular lake.
Officials expressed hesitation about installing speed bumps that would interfere with snow plowing or road maintenance. Griffie opined that the speed bumps he saw in South Middleton were appropriate for the borough, as they were made of blacktop.
Vance encouraged her colleagues to research the matter, and be prepared to solicit bids in September or October. No official action was taken last week.
Donation for historical society
In other action, the council voted unanimously, with President Bob Megonnell absent, in approving a $1,000 donation for the Ye Olde Sulphur Spa Historical Society.
Founded in 1970, the society encourages the study of the historical and cultural aspects of northeastern Adams County, including York Springs and neighboring townships, and collecting and preserving existing records and artifacts.
The group’s museum is located within borough boundaries at 408 Main St.
Griffie made the motion to dip into the borough’s pandemic fund for a one-time donation, with Councilman Ike Williams offering the second. Williams noted the group would like to enclose its front porch, in an effort to display more relics.
The borough has about $40,000 in its federal American Rescue Plan account.
Fireworks tabled
Ordinance revisions remain under consideration following passage of the state’s new fireworks law, Act 74 of 2022. The updated state code empowers municipalities to regulate fireworks, and control when and where they are deployed.
“We can limit the sale of consumer fireworks,” said Mayor Nina Tipler. “If someone wants to put up a street tent and sell, we can say no.”
The new changes take effect in September. Vance recommended council table the matter, “pending the law going into effect.” Officials concurred.
“It’s our goal to have it ready for 2023,” said Tipler.
The enabling legislation authorizes municipalities to prohibit fireworks from 10 p.m. until 10 a.m., and disallows explosives within 150 feet of animal housing.
Similarly, there are minimum distance requirements from buildings and vehicles. Also, there are more severe penalties for improper sales or illegal use.
York Springs has a noise ordinance, but nothing specifically pertaining to fireworks, according to officials.
Trick-or-Treat approved
The community’s annual Trick-or-Treat is scheduled for Sunday, Oct. 30, 2-4 p.m.
However, for the third year in a row, it appears that a Halloween parade will not occur.
Tipler said she spoke with the local Jaycee’s organization, and was advised the group was “not interested” in organizing or facilitating the event.
She also pointed out liability insurance is a necessity for state approval.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.