A developer who plans to build approximately 100 homes adjoining the Links at Gettysburg golf community agreed to divide the project into two phases.
During a Mount Joy Township supervisors’ meeting last week, developer Rick Klein agreed to a one-month delay in a vote on the proposed Wade Run community so plans can be updated.
The aim of the revision is to assure the second phase of about 50 homes will not receive final approval until the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) grants a permit for permanent access via Taneytown Road, officials said.
Neighboring residents sought assurance that construction vehicles will not enter the project via Bridge Valley Road. Klein said he is seeking PennDOT approval for a temporary construction entrance off Taneytown and pledged to avoid such use of Bridge Valley.
Board members have a “favorable disposition” toward approving the phased version of the plan during their next meeting, Chair Bernie Mazer said. That meeting is set for 7 p.m. Dec. 15 at the township municipal building, 902 Hoffman Home Road.
The supervisors also approved a restructuring of nearly $3.3 million in neighborhood improvement district (NID) debt for infrastructure in the existing Links, to be repaid by special assessment of the NID only.
• The supervisors agreed unanimously to advertise a 2023 proposed budget with no tax increases. An adoption vote is expected during the Dec. 15 meeting. Supervisors expressed confidence in township Treasurer Bruce Hartman, who prepared the budget, but said changes may occur before the adoption vote. “The devil’s in the details and this doesn’t really tell us that much,” Todd McCauslin, a new supervisor, said of the draft.
• Mazer reminded the public is welcome to submit proposed designs for a township flag. Information is available at secretary@mtjoytwp.us or 717-359-4500
• Settlement talks are under way regarding Green Pallet LLC’s plans for a facility to manufacture wood pallets, roof trusses, and mulch at 3608 Baltimore Pike, said the supervsisors’ attorney, Susan Smith. The supervisors challenged variances granted by the township zoning hearing board, including permission to exceed the decibel level set by ordinance, she said.
• Supervisors agreed to create a budget line item under which funds could be accumulated to bolster future land preservation efforts, including applying for grants that require a local match. No funds were earmarked for the line item.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.