A developer who plans to build approximately 100 homes adjoining the Links at Gettysburg golf community agreed to divide the project into two phases.

During a Mount Joy Township supervisors’ meeting last week, developer Rick Klein agreed to a one-month delay in a vote on the proposed Wade Run community so plans can be updated.

 

