Celebrating 50 years this season, Taylor’s Greenhouse and Pumpkin Patch has blossomed thanks to three generations of the Taylor family.
Current co-owners and brothers Kurt and Kent Taylor have been part of the family business, located at 265 Fairgrounds Road just outside Arendtsville, all their lives.
“It’s wonderful to see how people from our local community and people from outside this community will take time and patronize us as a small business and not a box store,” Kurt said. “A lot of people have to make a genuine effort to come here, and they do. That resonates with me.”
For Kent, the 50th anniversary of the business also shows how customers appreciate their hard work.
“The best part of it for me, I just like to watch things grow,” said Kent. “Every year is a different challenge.”
Over the past five decades, Taylor’s Greenhouse has grown in multiple ways, from its size to the offerings, according to Kurt.
Parents and former owners, Linda and Donald Taylor, reflected on the business’s start and how they have gotten to this point, going from one greenhouse to 24.
The business has spanned three generations of ownership beginning with Donald and his father Owen from 1973 to 1992, according to Kurt. Donald and Linda took over from 1992 to 2012, before the brothers became co-owners in 2013.
To the family, it is more than just selling flowers, it’s about building relationships, Linda said.
“Many customers have watched them (Kurt and Kent) grow up and now they are the bosses,” said Linda.
Linda recalled constructing the large greenhouse building in three sections, in 1994, 1996, and 2000.
“All four of us worked to put that together,” Linda said.
During unprecedented times in the pandemic, Taylor’s Greenhouse was deemed an essential business since it sells bread, milk, and eggs, according to Kurt.
“A lot of people came here because they felt safe, and it was not near an urban area,” Kurt said.
The pandemic also drew in people with an interest in growing their own vegetables and starting a garden due to uncertainty with the food supply, said Kurt.
Since the pandemic, Kurt said they have discontinued the wholesale portion of the business to focus more on retail customers.
“We’ve been trying to make this more of a retail friendly experience,” Kurt said.
Some popular items, including gift ideas for the upcoming Mother’s Day holiday, are hanging baskets, according to Kurt.
Taylor’s Greenhouse also offers gift cards, so moms can pick out what they like, Linda said.
“This season has been really busy,” Kurt said. “The weather has been right. People have been in the mood to get out and garden.”
Taylor’s Greenhouse recently held its 50th anniversary celebration that was “well-attended,” and State Rep. Torren Ecker, R-193, presented a citation from the House of Representatives, Kurt said. U.S. Congressman John Joyce’s representative also shared a letter of recognition. Joyce has visited the business in the past, said Kurt.
Taylor’s Greenhouse opens around the first day of spring and remains open until approximately June 15 or until all plants are sold. The spring hours are Monday through Friday 8 a.m. to 7 p.m., and Saturday and Sunday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
In the fall, the business reopens on weekends in September and October selling fall flowers, décor, pick-your-own pumpkins and apples, in addition to offering a corn maze and hayrides. Fall weekend hours are 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Autumn offerings began in 2021, Kurt said.
“It’s growing and gaining more traction every year,” Kurt said.
For those who are new to gardening, Kurt recommends reaching out to the Penn State Extension Service for soil testing. Another easy way to get into gardening “with the least amount of effort” would entail starting with lettuce, herb, tomato, and pepper boxes, Linda and Kurt said.
The best part of the job has been seeing a customer’s reaction when they first arrive at the site, said Kurt.
“A lot of people don’t realize the scope and quality of our plants,” Kurt said. “On the flipside of that with the older customers bringing their grandkids, it turns into more of a family experience as years go on for people.”
More information about Taylor’s Greenhouse is available on their website, taylorsgreenhouse.com.
