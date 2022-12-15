Gettysburg Fire Department volunteers paraded through local streets recently to gather donations for local families in need.
The “Stuff the Truck” tradition is in its 13th year, said Dave Blocher, Gettysburg Fire Department president.
“Santa and his reindeer get a little bit of a break” as firefighters transport the jolly elf’s sleigh aboard a trailer, he said. Meanwhile, Kris Kringle waves and hands out candy canes to youngsters while firefighters collect donations, Blocher said.
Monetary donations go directly to families and food donations go to local food banks, Blocher said. Donations totaled about $1,800 plus “a considerable amount” of food, Blocher said. Donors handed their gifts to firefighters or left them in bags beside their mailboxes, he said.
The procession wound through several local residential developments, he said.
“We make a little bit of noise with sirens” to let folks know Santa is on his way, Blocher said.
Cumberland Township Police Officers Rich Keefer and Joshua Rosenberger escorted the firefighters along the routes the evening of Dec. 9 and morning of Dec. 10.
