Improperly discarded charcoal from a grill sparked a house fire Thursday in Bonneauville, according to United Hook and Ladder Fire Chief Steve Rabine.
A person carried the charcoal from a grill into the attached garage, he said in an email to the Gettysburg Times.
No injuries resulted from the approximately 7:40 p.m. blaze on Sunset Drive, he said.
Damage to the residence was about $200,000, resulting in the displacement of six residents, Rabine said.
Two pet snakes were safely removed from the house and no vehicles were damaged, he said.
Firefighters needed about 20 minutes to gain control of the blaze, according to Rabine.
In addition to United, agencies dispatched included the Alpha, Barlow, Gettysburg, Greenmount, Hanover Area, Harney, Irishtown, and Southeastern Adams fire companies, Adams Regional Emergency Medical Services, Pennsylvania State Police, and the local Red Cross, according to the Adams County Department of Emergency Services (ACDES).
The emergency call was complete by 9:37 p.m., according to ACDES.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.