Passions for professions recently connected two proclamations presented by Adams County commissioners.
One brought attention to the work of court reporters and the other recognized National Future Business Leaders of America (FBLA) Week, prompted by a Gettysburg Area High School (GAHS) student.
Corrie Ondrizek, chief court reporter, spoke before commissioners last week about her recent experience of serving the community in real time for hearing impaired participants during court proceedings.
Ondrizek said it was “very rewarding” to see the participants follow along and understand what was happening in the courtroom.
“I know I had a participant give me a big smile and thumbs up indicating his approval which made us both smile,” Ondrizek said. “It really is a realization of how our profession indeed connects us, the court system, with the community and serve them in such an illuminating way and we are proud of that.”
Commissioners recognized Court Reporting and Captioning Week, which was Feb. 4-11, at their Feb. 8 meeting, including the work of three court reporters and the services of freelance reporters.
There is a total of 88 years of experience among the three court reporters who serve Adams County, Ondrizek said.
Jennifer Nice has workd 12 of 26 years in Adams County as a courtroom reporter, while Karen Brown has spent two of 27 years here. Ondrizek has 35 years of experience with 17 years in Adams County, she said.
“Still with that experience we continue to learn and hone our skill through attending continuing education annually through the National Court Reporting Association and Pennsylvania Court Reporting Association to remain current with what is happening within our profession and to network with other reporters as well which allows us to see what other reporters are applying that may be helpful to us in our everyday performance,” Ondrizek said.
Adams County Court of Common Pleas President Judge Michael George noted how court reporting began in the historic courtroom, where the commissioners now hold their public meetings twice a month. George described how court reporting once entailed a person using a notebook and pen.
“Shorthand was the court record,” George said.
Going through different machines, George also pointed to the use of real-time court reporting to assist all participants throughout court proceedings.
George recognized the importance of the work court reporters do with keeping the record and how the staff in Adams County “are very special.”
Commissioner Vice Chair Jim Martin noted how “court reporting is essential to the health of the judicial system.”
Commissioners also recognized National FBLA week, which was Feb. 5-11, and was prompted by Jaceb Dickerson, treasurer of the GAHS FBLA chapter.
“FBLA is a professional business organization dedicated to bringing business and education together in a positive working relationship through innovative leadership and career development programs,” according to the proclamation.
Commissioner Chair Randy Phiel said it tugs at his heart to see young adults take an interest in local government.
Additionally, a certificate of recognition was presented to the Lincoln Fellowship of Pennsylvania for its 85th anniversary celebration.
Wendy Allen of the Lincoln Fellowship of Pennsylvania thanked commissioners for the “special recognition.”
“Founded in 1938, the fellowship’s primary mission is to promote the legacy and memory of President Abraham Lincoln, the Gettysburg Address, and the dedication and history of the Gettysburg National Cemetery, through our educational events and programs,” Allen said.
The Lincoln Fellowship serves as the lead sponsor and organizes Dedication Day programming, in addition to the One Hundred Nights of Taps, according to Allen, who noted those “two programs alone reach 10,000 visitors annually.”
“It’s only fitting and proper we provide this award today,” Phiel said, referencing the Gettysburg Address.
The work of the Lincoln Fellowship has “special significance” to Phiel because he worked for the National Park Service for many years as a park ranger. For a four-to-five-year period, an original copy of the Gettysburg Address was displayed at “the old cyclorama in a glass case,” Phiel said.
As part of his role, Phiel said he traveled to the Library of Congress to pick up one of the three original copies of the Gettysburg Address to put on display. He recalled six times he had an original copy of the Gettysburg Address in the back of his patrol car.
“I felt a special connection doing that,” Phiel said. “That was a special time in my life.”
