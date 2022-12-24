Filmmakers are asking businesses and residents to maintain the Christmas spirit with decorations in downtown Gettysburg for a while longer, through January.
Kris Webb, who is assisting with location sites for the movie “A Gettysburg Christmas,” said it would be helpful if folks do not take down decorations until the end of January, after filming is complete.
“We’re asking people to keep up their Christmas decorations for the cast and crew to enjoy the beauty of the area, and also for filming,” said Webb, who is film Director Bo Brinkman’s partner.
Filming is set to begin in Gettysburg about Jan. 18, she said.
“Then it will be about 10 days until the end of filming. We’re asking people and businesses to keep up their decorations a couple of extra weeks,” said Webb.
Hopes are enough locations in Gettysburg will stay decorated and be shown as background in the movie, she said.
“We want to catch it on film and show the world who we are,” Webb said.
