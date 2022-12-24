Filmmakers are asking businesses and residents to maintain the Christmas spirit with decorations in downtown Gettysburg for a while longer, through January.

Kris Webb, who is assisting with location sites for the movie “A Gettysburg Christmas,” said it would be helpful if folks do not take down decorations until the end of January, after filming is complete.

D.K. Thomas, editor, may be contacted at dthomas@gettysburgtimes.com.

