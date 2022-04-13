Drayer Physical Therapy Institute, a widely known provider of physical therapy services in south central Pennsylvania, opened a new branch in New Oxford last week, expanding the availability of physical therapy treatment in Adams County.
“We’re really excited just to be a part of this community,” said Tyler Hannon, clinic director at the new location. “If there’s anything we can help people do, things that they want to accomplish, we’re here to help them do that.”
Drayer offers an array of services to help patients regain functional activity after injury, surgery or ongoing illness. The therapists can treat cases ranging from orthopedic needs, post-surgical needs, work injuries, and joint issues, as well as neuromuscular issues such as multiple sclerosis and Parkinson’s disease, according to Hannon.
The New Oxford location is open Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. This allows for flexible scheduling which widely accommodates patients’ schedules.
“We can adjust our hours as we need to, to meet what the patient needs,” said Hannon, noting the location can offer a new patient evaluation within 24 to 48 hours of the initial request.
Hannon, who graduated with a doctorate in physical therapy from Misericordia University, began his career with Drayer in a sports residency program at the Dillsburg location.
“I had a unique experience. I got to see (athletes) from sometimes the first day all the way through rehab and then getting to see them back on the field,” he said.
In the residency program, Hannon had to take several continuing education classes, which is part of what makes Drayer stand out from other physical therapy providers, he said.
“They want us to get multiple continuing education classes throughout the year so that we are staying up on new information,” he said.
In 2020, Drayer began offering a novel approach to providing treatment with the introduction of teletherapy. The service allows patients to stay at home while still receiving guidance to work through exercises from the physical therapist.
“It’s basically like a FaceTime call with a patient,” Hannon explained. “We do assessments and then we progress through their program. If someone has to miss their therapy session we can always offer telehealth.”
While Drayer had been aiming to provide the service prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, the challenges of offering in-person treatment caused by the pandemic quickened its implementation, Hannon said.
Building rapport with patients is an important part of treatment, and it starts from day one with the initial evaluation, said Hannon.
“We show them what we can do, what we can help them get better at. We’re not showing them necessarily what they can’t do,” he said.
The best part of the job is “seeing people get back to what they want to do,” Hannon said.
Drayer Physical Therapy is located at 6145 York Road, New Oxford. Those interested in inquiring about treatment can do so by phone at 717-819-9401, or online by visiting www.drayerpt.com.
