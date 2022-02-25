The Gettysburg Area School District may improve three of its buildings.
The district’s finance and facilities committee will examine administrative proposals to upgrade James Gettys Elementary School, the District Administration Building and Lincoln Elementary School at its March 3 meeting.
Dr. Jason Perrin, district superintendent, said the heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) units at all three buildings need to be replaced as well as the roofs at James Gettys and Lincoln elementary schools. Perrin estimates the entire project will cost $32.4 million broken down as follows: James Gettys, $9.2 million; administration building, $3.3 million; and Lincoln Elementary, $19.9 million.
“We are at the very beginning stages, estimates will change/fluctuate once we would bid the projects and award the bids,” Perrin said.
The district discussed the projects several times in the past year, school board President Kenny Hassinger said, but is asking the finance and facilities committee to examine the proposals one more time so four board members seated in December have a chance to ask questions before voting.
“I wanted to give them an opportunity to hear the entire presentation on the project,” Hassinger said.
The district is exploring the possibility of doing the work soon so it can take advantage of current interest rates, he said. Administrators hope to begin the projects in February 2023, with the majority of the work to be completed over the summer of that year.
The committee will discuss the project’s scope, preliminary estimates, and the timeline during its meeting at 4 p.m., March 3 in the District Administration Building. The school board will be asked to vote on the design and bid process at its March 7 meeting, Hassinger said. Both meetings are open to the public.
If the board approves the concept, design will be finalized this fall and bids will be due in November and contracts awarded in December.
Gettysburg Area High School is currently undergoing a $17.9 million renovation project, primarily driven by a $16.5 million HVAC overhaul. The board approved the project in January 2021. It also includes a sprinkler system nitrogen purge, new toilet partitions and repairs to the library steps.
