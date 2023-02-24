Gettysburg Area School District (GASD) board members have no plans to ban books.
Last fall, parents and community members spoke for and against the removal of particular books.
Mike Dickerson, school board vice president and chair of the policy committee, said Wednesday there is “a consensus from other school board members that no one is interested in banning books.”
Dickerson spoke of leveraging the district’s policies already in place.
Aside from public comments, Dickerson pointed out the issue had only been discussed at policy committee meetings, which is made up of administration, teachers, support staff, and school board members who wish to attend.
At the school board meeting Tuesday, Dickerson said the policy committee determined based on current policies that administration can “manage the concerns of all stakeholders involved.”
“We’re not banning books. That’s never been on the table and that’s not on the table today, correct?” board President Kenneth Hassinger asked Dickerson.
Dickerson confirmed it was not on the table.
Policy 109, Library/Media and Resource Material Selection, was listed as an information item on the meeting agenda with a one suggested change.
“The superintendent or designee will develop a procedure to allow parents to have the option to limit access to ‘challenged books,’” according to the policy.
Board members clarified the policy was not up for a vote Tuesday.
The school board does not “want to get in the business of labeling books, rating books, and discussing who should and shouldn’t have access to it,” said Dickerson
“We just want parents to make informed consent decisions and do what’s best for their families,” Dickerson said.
GASD policy committee members learned of technology limitations in January with the library’s current software for the district to move forward with “an opt in to opt out” process such as used by Littlestown Area School District.
For those who opt in under LASD’s process, students would be required to obtain parental approval before checking out books on the American Library Association (ALA) top 100 most-challenged list.
The district’s library staff is in the process of obtaining a new software, which was going to be upgraded either way as part of the GASD capital improvement plan, said Dickerson.
“Technology would no longer be a factor of limitation,” Dickerson said, noting that the new software has the capability to select profiles and books and make changes “relatively easily.”
School board member AmyBeth Hodges shared her support for librarians.
“In fact, they are the professionals, and I respect them tremendously,” Hodges said. “One of my mentors is a librarian, and I don’t want them to not feel supported by this board.”
During the public comment period, GASD parent Janelle Wertzberger said she did not support “restricting access to books in our school libraries.”
While parents can guide their children’s use of reading materials, Wertzberger said they should not have a say in other children’s access “and I am relieved that this board does not seem motivated to censor information by banning books from our shelves altogether.”
A professional librarian for more than 25 years, Wertzberger found the update in policy 109 to be “an alarmingly vague statement.”
“This ‘procedure’ is going to be costly. Why? Because libraries are made to share information, not to restrict it. Our open bookshelves and displays reflect this value,” Wertzberger said. “Our integrated library systems reflect this value. Our user services reflect this value. Any procedures designed to work against these core values will necessarily be costly in terms of staff time, money, and human relationships.”
The issue of parental control of what their children read should not be in public school libraries and should remain “a family issue handled with the home,” Wertzberger said.
Wertzberger was not the first parent to speak out on the issue.
In November, GASD parent Sharon Birch spoke at a school board meeting saying she believes there is an effort “to keep books with LGBTQ content out of school libraries.”
During an October school board meeting, Gettysburg resident Carolyn Jenkins raised concerns about “All Boys Aren’t Blue” by George M. Johnson, asking why the school board would want to introduce allegedly “pornographic filth into the reach of students under the guise of First Amendment rights of the student body.”
The ALA Office for Intellectual Freedom reported “All Boys Aren’t Blue” was among the “top 10 most challenged books of 2021” for LGBTQIA+ content and “it was considered to be sexually explicit,” according to ALA.org.
