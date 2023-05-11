Future Gettysburg Welcome Center
The existing house at 340 Baltimore St. would be demolished and replaced by a new structure, according to plans for the proposed Gettysburg Welcome Center. (Darryl Wheeler/Gettysburg Times)

Development of a visitor center in downtown Gettysburg gained steam Monday.

“This starts the train moving down the track,” Borough Manager Charles Gable said as a unanimous borough council approved an architectural contract to design a structure to replace a dilapidated 1880’s house at 340 Baltimore St.

 

