Development of a visitor center in downtown Gettysburg gained steam Monday.
“This starts the train moving down the track,” Borough Manager Charles Gable said as a unanimous borough council approved an architectural contract to design a structure to replace a dilapidated 1880’s house at 340 Baltimore St.
The proposed Gettysburg Welcome Center would include handicapped-accessible public restrooms, an information center for visitors, and a meeting area that could be rented out for events, Gable said.
The borough is going through the same approval processes it imposes on any other landowner, and has filed applications for demolition and land-use permits and a certificate of appropriateness. The latter is required for projects in the historic district.
The entire project’s estimated cost is just over $1.7 million, according to an executive summary of the applications, which includes conceptual images of a building similar in appearance to the existing one.
The project “is an essential component of Baltimore Street to help attract new businesses, increase local jobs, create access to transportation, and also improve the economy of adjacent, low-income neighborhoods. The welcome center project will create 5-10 full-time jobs or 15-20 part-time jobs, as well as contracted support for custodial and maintenance requirements,” according to the summary.
The summary lists three “key needs” the Welcome Center would address.
The first is public restrooms, the lack of which it calls “a major issue in a destination that welcomes over three (3) million visitors each year! Presently, finding a public restroom is a challenge, and puts a strain on our local businesses. Establishing this resource is vital for downtown residents, visitors, and businesses.”
Second is providing “event, educational, and transportation information for both locals and visitors, as well as tourist information.”
The building’s upper story “is being designed to accommodate this possibility as there will be two offices, common (kitchenette-style) space, bathroom and conference room,” according to the application packet.
The third need is providing a “community space” that would be a “landmark” midway between Steinwehr Avenue and Lincoln Square.
The demolition permit request is to be on the agenda of the borough Historic Architectural Review Board’s June 21 meeting, set for 7 p.m. at the borough hall, 59 E. High St.
Demolition is needed because “the structure dramatically slopes from front to back approximately 11 inches” due to “settlement of the foundation, which appears to have occurred early in the life of the building,” according to the permit application.
An engineer recommends “leveling this home by lifting the house at the foundation line and building up the foundation” and repairing portions of the foundation,” according to a letter included in the application from Jeffrey Fertich of Structural Engineering Resources of Gettysburg.
It is not “economically feasible” to rehabilitate the structure because it could not comply with Americans with Disabilities Act standards and is “not large enough to accommodate all the intended uses of the new facility,” according to the application.
The borough was not required to seek bids before contracting for professional services with the multi-state Crabtree, Rohrbaugh & Associates architectural firm, which has an office in Mechanicsburg, Gable said during the meeting.
The firm is to receive $12,500 for initial design work with further fees to be negotiated once the scope and estimated cost of the project have been determined, Gable said.
The borough chose the firm in order to keep working with architect Connor Phiel, who has been involved with the concept since it was first proposed about 2017, Gable said. Phiel was formerly with Shaffer Design Associates of Gettysburg.
Main Street Gettysburg (MSG), the nonprofit organization which acts as the borough government’s economic development arm, is conducting a fundraising campaign for the project.
Over the last two years, MSG has collected $117,000 in grants and donations, MSG President and Chief Executive Officer Jill Sellers said during the meeting. The borough has also applied for grants.
Sellers announced a further $20,000 grant from the Adams County Community Foundation and said the area’s federal representatives have made funding requests for the project. Any decisions on the latter are unlikely before late summer, she said.
The borough council accepted Tim Shields’ donation of the site in August 2019. Shields is president of FutureStake Inc., which owns the Gettysburg Heritage Shields Center at 297 Steinwehr Ave. FutureStake acquired the house in December 2017.
