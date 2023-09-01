A property tax rate that supports volunteer firefighters is likely to double in Gettysburg.
Borough council members reached a consensus in favor of the increase Monday during a workshop meeting.
The current fire tax rate is 0.25 mills, equal to $25 annually per $100,000 of a property’s assessed value. The borough collects the resulting revenue and passes it on to the Gettysburg Fire Department (GFD).
The current annual total is about $125,000, said Borough Manager Charles Gable. The council directed him to include the higher rate when a 2024 budget is drafted for the council’s consideration.
The increase is needed to help offset skyrocketing costs and would be far less than the cost of a paid department, GFD Asst. Chief Ken Kime said. A paid department would require a rate of about 4.25 mills, comparable to the cost of a full-time police department, he said.
All the revenue gained by doubling the current rate might cover the payroll cost of one full-time paid firefighter, council member Chris Berger said.
“I’m amazed and grateful for the amount of hours you guys put in unpaid” as well as the dangers firefighters face, Berger said.
“I think our public would support the investment,” he said.
“Costs are out of control,” council Vice President Matt Moon said. “I think this is a no-brainer.”
Members Patricia Lawson, Judith Butterfield, and Chad-Alan Carr also expressed support for the increase. Council President Wesley Heyser is an active volunteer firefighter. Member John Lawver is a former chief of GFD.
When the fire tax began 10 years ago, it was based on property values to reflect density of development and therefore the likely frequency of emergency calls, Kime said. But assessments have not grown at the same pace as inflation and call volumes, Kime said.
For example, the protective gear needed by one firefighter, including a helmet, protective clothing, and the like, cost about $2,500 in 2013, but costs about $6,100 now, GFD Capt. Russ McCutcheon said.
A single portable radio’s cost has risen from $5,359 a decade ago to $8,333 now, he said.
A fire engine purchased by GFD cost $425,625 in 2010, not including hoses, tools, or any other gear, McCutcheon said. By contrast, one ordered in late 2021, but not yet received due to supply-chain issues, will cost $763,360, he said.
GFD’s emergency calls totaled about 475 in 2013 but for 2023 have already reached 504, Kime said.
In 2013, GFD’s annual budget was about $621,000 compared to more than $881,000 now, he said.
In other business:
• The first draft of the 2024 budget is to be presented when the council meets at 7 p.m. on Oct. 10 in the borough hall at 59 E. High St., Heyser said. Budget workshops are planned at the same time and place Oct. 16, 23, and 30, and Nov. 6. A vote to authorize advertisement of a proposed budget is likely Nov. 13, with a budget adoption vote to follow Dec. 11, he said.
• Council members continued a months-long discussion of the borough’s employee handbook, which has not undergone an overall review since 2009. Following a final legal review, a draft is likely to be on the Oct. 10 agenda, Heyser said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.