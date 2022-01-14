Adams County Adult Correctional Facility administrators and the Adams County commissioners recognized Corrections Officer John Roberts’ retirement at their meeting on Wednesday. Pictured, from left, are: Deputy Warden Larry Snyder, Commissioner Jim Martin, Commissioner Randy Phiel, Roberts, Warden Katy Hileman, and Commissioner Marty Qually.
Adams County Adult Correctional Facility Warden Katy Hileman believes Corrections Officer John Roberts is “the embodiment of honor, duty, courage and professionalism.”
Before beginning his second career at the prison in 2004, Roberts worked as a police officer in New Jersey. He also served as a military policeman during the Vietnam War as a member of the 25th Infantry Division.
