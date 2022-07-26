Approximately $91,000 is available for the local Emergency Food and Shelter Program (EFSP) board to distribute to qualifying agencies, but the Sept. 2 application deadline is quickly approaching, officials said.
Created in 1983, the EFSP’s goal is to aid local social service agencies to support people with financial emergencies, not relating to disasters, according to the EFSP responsibilities and requirements manual, available on the United Way of Adams County website.
“One of the things I like about the EFSP money is that it meets very basic needs with food programs, shelter, and utility and rental assistance options,” said Cheryl Moyer, grant writer at South Central Community Action Programs (SCCAP). “It really lets an organization get that money to truly impact families in need.”
Moyer, who serves on the local EFSP board, said this $91,000 from the State Set Aside Process is “substantially more than the normal allocation due to COVID.”
“The EFSP funding is open to all organizations helping hungry and homeless people. EFSP funds must be used to supplement feeding, sheltering (including transitional sheltering) and rent/mortgage and utility assistance efforts only,” according to the EFSP manual.
As of January, Moyer said Adams County had 106 families screened for homelessness services.
“I think it is an exciting opportunity for our community,” Moyer said. “There is a need out there not always noticed. Resources like this for food, shelter and basic life needs are very important.”
To apply, agencies must submit a one-page cover letter, a narrative, program budget and funding request, 501©(3) Internal Revenue Service (IRS) determination letter, BCO certificate from Pennsylvania Bureau of Corporations and Charitable Organizations, organizational budget, list of the agency’s board of directors, and most recent IRS Form 990 and independent financial audit, if possible, according to the EFSP application documents.
In addition to assistance for meals and shelters, agencies may provide rent/mortgage and utility assistance for up to three months per client or family to keep their housing and prevent interruption of service, the application document reads.
At SCCAP, Moyer said the shelter had provided beds for 40 individuals, but it had to be split in half due to social distancing requirements during the pandemic.
“We encourage agencies to turn their applications in to the local board,” Moyer said.
Any questions about the application or EFSP guidelines can go to board member Linda Thompson of the Adams County Office for Aging at lthomp@acofa.org no later than Wednesday, Aug. 31.
