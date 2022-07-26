Approximately $91,000 is available for the local Emergency Food and Shelter Program (EFSP) board to distribute to qualifying agencies, but the Sept. 2 application deadline is quickly approaching, officials said.

Created in 1983, the EFSP’s goal is to aid local social service agencies to support people with financial emergencies, not relating to disasters, according to the EFSP responsibilities and requirements manual, available on the United Way of Adams County website.

Readers may contact Vanessa Sanders at vsanders@gettysburgtimes.com.

