Fairfield Area School District (FASD) will start the new school year with updated policies which include one addressing children experiencing homelessness, foster care, and other educational instability.
A FASD Board meeting recently opened with discussion of a technology plan presented by Nicole Zepp, district technology co-ordinator.
“The plan provides for a 5-year life for Chromebooks that will be distributed to students in years five and nine. Students in years one through four will have shared units,” said Zepp.
The board also considered various policies, including: Policy 251, Students Experiencing Homelessness, Foster Care, and Other Educational Instability; 217, Graduation; 204, Attendance; 202, Eligibility of Nonresident Students; and 200, Enrollment of Students.
The new language in Policy 251 provides for the inclusion of “students that are experiencing homelessness and other educational instability” to the existing foster care students identified impacts the other 200-level policies discussed, according to officials.
Other policies discussed were:
· 137, existing, Home Education Programs, allow flexibility on dates
· 137.1, existing, Extracurricular Participation by Home School Students, background check now required
· 137.2, new, Participation in Cocurricular Activities and Academic Courses by Home Education Students, up to for two courses per year
· 137.3, new, Participation in Career and Technical Education Programs by Home Education Students
· 331, Job Related Expenses
The policies will be voted on during the Monday, Aug. 28, board meeting which starts at 7 p.m.
