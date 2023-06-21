A vandalism spree in Huntington Township over the Memorial Day holiday resulted in costly damage to roadway signs.
Miscreants caused nearly $2,000 worth of destruction by sabotaging three stop signs, a trio of road markers, two posts, at least one speed limit sign and, among other markers, an “S” curve sign, said Chuck King, road master.
The incident is under investigation by the Pennsylvania State Police.
King told Huntington supervisors this month the damages totaled about $1,850, which includes man hours.
Supervisor Chair Paul Guise said the township’s next steps are pending, coinciding with the result of the police investigation.
Garbage Contract Revisited
In other business, supervisors are mulling how to address contractual violations with refuse hauler Waste Management.
Missed pickups have been a primary concern with the service provider since the township partnered with neighboring municipalities in authorizing a three-year contract last March.
The township’s trash contract provides for liquidated damages whenever stops are neglected, said Solicitor Todd A. King.
Waste Management initially offered to provide reimbursement for each missed pick-up, estimated to be up to 30 households. King described the total as “significant.”
However, Waste Management followed up by offering credit to households where at least three missed pick-ups have been logged. This offer generated debate among officials, who noted residents aren’t necessarily calling the township every time their stop is skipped.
Supervisor Vice Chairman Jeff King said “it would be cheaper to offer credit to residents instead of paying fines” so additional study is warranted to ascertain the best alternative.
King agreed to calculate the differences between enforcing the liquidated damages in the contract versus accepting the credit offer from Waste Management.
Under the contract with neighboring York Springs and Latimore Township, costs have increased about $26 per quarter for trash collection. The contract was put out for bid twice, and Waste Management was the lone proposal on both occasions.
After costs doubled for proposed culvert work on Greenbriar Road, Huntington supervisors were hoping to address flooding in that area with alternative infrastructure options.
According to Huntington Engineer Scott Longstreth, a letter from Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) advised the township a planned 72-inch culvert replacement will not be approved. As a result, the township is waiting to hear back from a pair of manufacturers regarding preliminary estimates for a steel plate.
“We already approved a box culvert. There are a lot of flooding issues down there,” said Supervisor Mark Leer. “The only way to fix it is a box culvert.”
Additionally, Longstreth said proposed culvert work on Myerstown Road is being surveyed. Leer claimed this endeavor was “news to him,” and he was unable to recall a vote being taken on the initiative.
“We want to have it ready to go” after the Greenbriar Road project concludes, said Longstreth.
The township’s engineer received additional correspondence from DEP indicating funding is potentially available via a “dirt, gravel and low volume” roads program. Moving forward, the township could explore utilizing a portion of its American Rescue Plan fund to subsidize the project.
Currently, the township has about $253,000 in its federal pandemic fund. Supervisors previously authorized spending the money on an equipment purchase and the Greenbriar Road project, although recent cost estimates resulted in the culvert work being tabled, pending other options being studied.
