An accused burglar who allegedly ran from police in Conewago Township was held at Adams County Prison unable to post $100,000 cash bail, according to court documents.
Timothy Rosenberry, 44, of Hanover, was charged in connection with a Sept. 17 incident, according to a magisterial docket.
Conewago Township Police Officer Patrick Lehman was dispatched at 10:17 a.m. Sept. 17 to a residence on Cheetah Drive just south of McSherrystown where a woman said a family member called her from inside the residence “saying that someone was trying to break into her house,” and that a neighbor snapped a picture in which the woman was allegedly able to identify Rosenberry from past acquaintance, according to an affidavit of probable cause.
Lehman canvassed the area and saw Rosenberry “running down the road,” according to the affidavit.
Rosenberry allegedly “ran behind other residences,” but Lehman “was able to catch up to Rosenberry and place him into custody,” according to the affidavit.
Lehman, who had found door damage as well as broken glass and “blood on the patio leading away from the residence,” took Lehman to UPMC Hanover Hospital, according to the affidavit.
Allegedly, “while waiting for the doctor in the emergency room Rosenberry tried to escape by running” through the emergency room, but Lehman “caught up to Rosenberry and was able to take control of him,” according to the affidavit.
After being cleared medically, Rosenberry was taken to the prison, according to the affidavit.
Rosenberry was charged with one felony count each of escape and burglary; one misdemeanor count each of evading arrest, stalking, criminal mischief, defiant trespass, and disorderly conduct; and a summary count of public drunkenness, according to the docket.
