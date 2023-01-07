The Bermudian Springs School District (BSSD) community is making its mark for years to come through a 215-foot-long school spirit mosaic.
The mosaic, which is 85 percent complete, became a massive volunteer project with a wide range of support, according to Kim Robinson, high school art teacher and National Art Honor Society (NAHS) advisor.
More than 150 students worked over 300 hours in the classroom on combining tiles, while 91 students, parents, alumni, and faculty spent 559 hours on the project, Robinson said.
The majority of the work occurred outside of the classroom with time dedicated over the summer, during club periods, and on Saturdays, Robinson said.
“We opened it up to anybody,” Robinson said. “Alumni came back and wanted to help. It truly became like a community event.”
With the amount of time and commitment, Robinson believes people will remember it as a “legacy project.”
A patchwork quilt design, the mosaic, located east of campus between the football stadium and the tennis courts, is irregularly shaped, ranging in height from as tall as 7 feet to as short as 15 inches, according to Robinson.
Sticking with Berm’s school colors, the vibrant mosaic is filled in with red, white, gray, and black tiles. The design says, “Bermudian Springs,” and includes a large eagle head, the school’s mascot, along with the patchwork quilt shapes.
BSSD Superintendent Shane Hotchkiss told Robinson a couple years ago the wall was “an open canvas” for her to get creative.
“The best part about the mosaic is that Mrs. Robinson and students are leaving a mark on Bermudian that will be here for a long time,” Hotchkiss said. “I love that those kids will come back and say they had a part in it.”
Hotchkiss also pointed out how it’s “basically at the center of campus that so many people can see.”
“It’s an opportunity that connects with the passions of people,” said Hotchkiss. “It doesn’t surprise me at all how far along they are, and that it looks the way it does. They’ve put in a tremendous amount of time.”
Due to weathering, Robinson opted to go with a mosaic since a mural would not last as long and would not be as durable outdoors.
“Permanency is a lot longer with a mosaic,” Robinson said.
An anonymous donor provided all the tiles for the mosaic, helping greatly with the cost. Cashman’s Ace Hardware also provided buckets, scrapes, and sponges for the project, Robinson said.
In addition to the community coming forward to be part of the project, technology education teacher Jason Weigle’s construction technology students helped fill in cracks in the wall.
Greg Kline, a technology, engineering, and design educator, took the designs for the mosaic and turned them into large-scale stencils to trace on the wall, according to Robinson.
The mosaic was supported in part by the Adams County Arts Council’s STAR grant program, which is funded by Adams County commissioners, the Borough of Gettysburg, and the Robert C. Hoffman Charitable Endowment Trust.
The conception of the design started in September 2021, but the tile-making began in January 2022, Robinson said.
Senior Rae Chapman and junior Heyla Martin were excited to assist and learn throughout the school spirit mosaic project.
“Some spots aren’t perfect,” Chapman said. “The imperfections of it show it is made from all skill levels.”
Martin noted they ran into some challenges with the letters on the mosaic appearing to be slanted, but Robinson clarified that is due to the wall being concave in certain areas.
The best part for Martin was the community aspect of the project.
“It brought everybody together,” Martin said. “My little brother could come and do it. I feel like they felt included, which is really important.”
Robinson called upon some high school art students to be leaders on the project, teaching others how to lay tiles and do grout work.
Chapman said she plans to continue her studies at college as a major in fine arts.
Both students said they were honored to be part of the project that will be seen for many years.
“A piece of us will be here in this small-town high school,” Chapman said. “A piece of us will always be here.”
