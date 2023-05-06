John’s Meals has provided more than 143,000 meals for food-insecure Upper Adams School District students and their siblings since 2014, the Upper Adams School District Board members learned.
Angie Vines, coordinator of the program, provided an update Tuesday during a committee meeting.
The program sends bags containing enough food for five meals home with second- through sixth-grade students over weekends during the school year, she said.
Since the program began, the annual total of bags has risen from more than 2,200 to approximately 4,300, Vines said.
John’s Meals got its start in 2014 when Vines was delivering gift cards to a school nurse for use in buying supplies. Vines said she was “moved” when a student came into the nurse’s office and said she was in need of food.
As a result, Vines said she spoke with her pastor at Zion United Church of Christ in Arendtsville, and the program soon blossomed and is now operated by the nonprofit Upper Adams Christians Together organization.
John’s Meals does not extend to kindergarteners or first-graders because they cannot carry heavy bags home, Vines said.
Students receive cake mix, icing, candles, and a card to celebrate their birthdays, Vines said.
Items are chosen to provide a balanced diet and care is taken to prevent children being given food to which they are allergic, she said.
The program is named after former Arendtsville Elementary School custodian John Raffensperger, who died at 102 in 2012 and bequeathed money to help kids, Vines said.
The program is “a great thing for many students and families in our community,” district Superintendent Wesley Doll said.
