Creating additional educational and training opportunities emerged as a priority Monday as some 40 leaders of Adams County’s agribusiness sector gathered for wide-ranging informal discussions.

Participants also cited concerns about language barriers, how to keep young people in the industry, effects of expected additional automation, and a lack of broadband internet service in some areas.

 

