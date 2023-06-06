Creating additional educational and training opportunities emerged as a priority Monday as some 40 leaders of Adams County’s agribusiness sector gathered for wide-ranging informal discussions.
Participants also cited concerns about language barriers, how to keep young people in the industry, effects of expected additional automation, and a lack of broadband internet service in some areas.
Survey data profiled the realities of local agricultural workers and their families.
The event was part of the fact-gathering process for an Adams County Agribusiness Project report, which the event’s invitation described as “a countywide needs assessment of agricultural workers, farmers, business and migrant seasonal farm worker families.”
Growers, processors, educators, and representatives of government and the nonprofit sector were on hand to offer perspectives for the report, which is being developed by Allegro Learning Solutions of Harrisburg with funding by the eight-county South Central Workforce Development Board.
“Workforce development “is something that comes up quite a bit” during meetings with agricultural businesses that comprise one of the county’s two biggest industries, said Robin Fitzpatrick, president of the Adams County Economic Alliance, which hosted the event. The other industry is tourism, she said.
Agricultural positions make up about a quarter of the top 25 jobs most needing to be filled locally, Fitzpatrick said, citing data provided by Pennsylvania CareerLink Adams County, which is also a partner in the assessment.
Participants twice broke into groups to conduct informal conversations, then shared their insights when the group reconvened as a whole.
Several speakers noted that challenges differ in regard to different subsets of the workforce, saying that training for leadership positions is needed among longer-term employees, but training beyond immediately needed skills is not practical for workers who stay for only a few months under the H2A temporary worker visa program.
Some workers do not wish to take on leadership roles, which one grower called “the buddy-to-boss problem.” Some workers are reluctant because they do not wish to emulate some managers they have seen, one person said. On the other hand, a man said the atmosphere can be very different at a family-owned company where managers do not ask workers to do the things they themselves have not done in the past.
Meanwhile, basic “problem-solving” skills are sometimes a problem even for locally educated long-term workers, such that many workers cannot make change, one grower said. Many can use a tablet computer but have no idea how to check the oil level in a tractor’s engine, said another.
Speakers called for more vocational education opportunities in local schools and for existing facilities to be available at night for adult education. However, one person said the latter would require staffing school districts cannot afford. It is difficult even to know what to teach to prepare for the future, with artificial intelligence and autonomous machinery on the horizon, more than one grower said.
Workers having driver’s licenses, especially commercial driver’s licenses are few, as are those with skills such as forklift operation, several people said.
Language is not only a matter of workers not knowing English, but workers from different Spanish-speaking regions having difficulty understanding one another, others said.
English language and computer literacy classes are available through Manos Unidas Hispanic-American Center and other organizations, but the number of seats is limited and ongoing support funding are limited, speakers said. Several people called for coordination among groups to make resources easier to locate and access.
Additional online education opportunities would make sense, though significant areas of the county lack effective Internet access, several speakers said.
Participants’ contact information was collected and made available for sharing to facilitate continued discussion, Fitzpatrick said.
