A Biglerville man was injured and another was arrested after two nearly simultaneous wrecks late Saturday night on Narrows Road.
Todd Shifflett, 33, of Orrtanna, was westbound in the vicinity of 800 Narrows Road, near Fairgrounds Road, in Menallen Township, about 11:59 p.m. Saturday when the vehicle “struck a utility pole off the northbound shoulder of the roadway,” continued through the pole and was “found at final rest in a yard,” according to Pennsylvania State Police, Gettysburg.
At nearly the same time, Robert Boyer, 71, was also westbound when his vehicle “struck a sheared utility pole and wires that were laying in the roadway caused from a previous crash,” according to state police.
Boyer’s vehicle overturned, sustaining disabling damage, police said.
Boyer’s SUV ended up on its roof after striking the debris caused it to “flip,” said Arendtsville Fire Chief Brian Roth.
Firefighters removed the passenger side doors to free Boyer from the wreckage, Roth said.
Boyer was taken to a York hospital with “suspected internal injuries,” said police.
Shifflett allegedly “showed multiple signs of impairment” and was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence, according to state police
“No injuries were observed or reported” for Shifflett, according to state police.
Shifflett did not need to be extricated from the SUV he was driving, Roth said.
Narrows Road was closed to traffic in both directions for “a couple of hours” after the crash, he said.
Arendtsville, Bendersville, Biglerville and Cashtown fire companies were dispatched to the crash, according to Adams County Department of Emergency Services (ACDES).
Adams Regional and Community Life Team emergency medical personnel, in addition to “utility companies” were also dispatched, according to ACDES, which listed the call complete as of 6:17 a.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.