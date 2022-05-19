Fairfield Area School District (FASD) buildings were on lockdown Thursday morning due to a police incident in the borough, according to officials.
Lt. Todd Witalec, station commander of the Pennsylvania State Police (PSP), Gettysburg Barracks, confirmed the area was safe around 1:15 p.m., after PSP assisted Carroll Valley Police Department in downtown Fairfield with a suicidal subject who taken into custody.
“He has been removed from the scene, and the area is safe,” Witalec said Thursday afternoon.
Specific details surrounding the incident were not immediately released.
Liz Winebrenner, a FASD parent, said she contacted the school and they confirmed they were in a lockdown. She asked if she should pick up her child, and was told no one was allowed in or out of the building per lockdown procedures.
When the Times called FASD Superintendent Thomas Haupt around 12:30 p.m., a staff member said he was already gone for the day. Additionally, the staff member said she was not sure if Haupt would be debriefed on the situation since he wasn't in the building.
Haupt replied via email after multiple attempts.
“We initiated our internal safety protocols out of an abundance of caution for our students and staff,” Haupt wrote in the email. He did not confirm if he left while the lockdown protocols were in place.
Around 1:45 p.m., parents received a call from FASD announcing the lockdown had been lifted.
