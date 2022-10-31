Cumberland Township is projected to gain more than 200 new residential units in 2023.
A forecast by township Secretary Michele Long includes completion of 49 single-family home or condominium units as well as 165 townhome units.
“Plans that have been discussed with the possibility of being submitted or approved in 2023” include 342 single-family and duplex units, according to information at the supervisors’ meeting Tuesday.
“All plans undergo a thorough review by staff, engineering, Cumberland Township and Adams County planning, before they reach the board of supervisors for their review and action. These reviews look at ordinances, utilities, emergency services, transportation, and any other impacts,” according to Township Manager Ben Thomas Jr.
“Subject to ultimate plan approval, developers submit a development time line for build-out. This can vary subject to economic conditions,” he said.
The forecast was sent to the Gettysburg Area School District to assist with long-term planning, according to Thomas.
Long’s projection includes forecasts for 10 different residential developments already under way.
• Cumberland Crossing, Swetland Road: 43 permits were issued for single-family homes and all are under roof. “The development will be built out by the end of 2022.”
• Cambridge Crossing, Table Rock and Biglerville roads: 42 units are complete in Phase I and “a land development plan has been submitted” that includes 79 townhome units for the second and third phases. Long projects the plan “will be reviewed and possibly unites started by the end of 2023.”
• Cannon Ridge Phase 2, Battalion Lane: all 47 single family homes for which permits were issued are complete, as are 34 of 39 permitted townhouse units. Long projects “they will finish Phase 2 in 2023” with the last five townhomes to be built.
• Cannon Ridge Phase 3, Battalion Lane: all 18 single family homes are complete. So are 10 of 14 permitted townhouse units. Long projects the phase will be completed in 2023.
• Cumberland Village Phase II, Herrs Ridge Road: a preliminary plan has been approved for 189 total residential units. The phase is broken into sub-phases.
Approved for Phase IIA1 are 12 single-family houses and 19 condominium and fee-simple units. “Some homes are still in the building process. Projecting Phase IIA1 will be built out in 2023,” according to Long.
Approved for Phase IIA2 are 13-single-family houses and 60 condominium and fee-simple units. Thirty-two permits have been issued so far, but “the projection is that Phase IIA2 will be completed in 2023,” Long said.
Long expects plans for phases IIB1 and IIB2 will be submitted in 2023, each including 85 homes.
• Meadowview, Misty Ridge Road: final land development plan approval is in place for 36 townhome units and a community building. “Homes are still being built. Projecting this this will be completed in 2023,” according to Long.
• Musket Ridge, Kinsey Drive: a preliminary plan is being reviewed for 60 duplex buildings. If approved a first phase will produce residential units, but “my project is this will not be started in 2023,” according to Long.
• Old Mill Overlook, Old Mill Road: a final plan for 112 townhouse units has been approved. Permits for 40 have been issued as a first phase. “All of those homes are under roof, and more than half are being lived in. My projection is that the rest of Phase 1 will be completed by Spring of 2023. Phases 2 & 3 have 72 units. I project these will be started in 2023 and some occupied by the end of 2023,” according to Long.
• Stanley Flaggs Subdivision, Swetland Road: a subdivision plan including six large lots has been approved. Construction is under way on one lot. Long’s projection is that three lots will be built on in 2023.
• The Crossings, Old Mill Road: A preliminary plan has been submitted for 154 single-family homes. Long projects “the plan will go through the process in 2023 and groundwork possible started at the end of 2023.”
• Various sites: Long projects six to 10 single-family homes and four townhomes.
• Across the township in 2022, 117 building permits have been issued so far, including 50 for single-family and townhome units. Six more were for commercial renovations, though there were no permits for new commercial construction. Another 61 were for residential projects such as decks, sunrooms, pools, and renovations.
