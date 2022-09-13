Adams County commissioners recently adopted a curative amendment to the Adams County Zoning Ordinance.
“This ordinance cures invalid provisions of county zoning laws related to lawful uses, quantities of uses, and sign regulations, as outlined in Resolution No. 4 of 2022,” according to the Sept. 7 meeting agenda.
There was no public comment during the Aug. 24 public hearing on the matter held during the commissioners’ meeting.
Since then, only one person reached out to Robert Thaeler, principal planner in the Adams County Office of Planning and Development, to ask for more information, Commissioner Chair Randy Phiel said.
Developed in 1990, the county’s zoning ordinance originally known as the “Adams County Interchange Zoning Ordinance,” was “intended to be applied to the new highway interchanges that were created after U.S. Route 15 was expanded to four lanes,” according to Thaeler.
The original zoning ordinance was designed “to address potential uses around these interchanges,” and not “to be applied to entire jurisdictions” like entire municipalities, Thaeler said.
In 1995, Thaeler said the county began applying the zoning ordinance to entire municipalities, particularly townships.
“This gradual process resulted in additional zoning districts, and provided for additional uses, but the county never attempted to provide for all potential legal uses of property,” Thaeler said. “By Pennsylvania law, zoning ordinances must provide the possibility for all uses to be reasonably pursued within the jurisdiction.”
The county provides zoning ordinances to all locations throughout the county that are not covered by a local municipal zoning ordinance, according to Thaeler.
Following the adoption of the Arendtsville Borough and Butler Township Zoning Ordinance earlier this summer, Thaeler said Germany and Menallen townships became the only remaining county jurisdictions covered by the county’s zoning ordinance.
“Thus, the uses of property that the county never addressed in the county zoning ordinance were potentially excluded from the county’s jurisdiction, which again is potentially a zoning validity problem,” Thaeler previously said. “Again, the curative amendment seeks to cure this validity issue by providing for a full range of uses we have not addressed previously.”
Prison
Also, during the meeting, commissioners approved items relating to the Adams County Adult Correctional Complex (ACACC).
A renewal for ACACC’s LexisNexis Prison Solution, which allows inmates to access legal resources, as required by statute, through the ACACC’s tablets, was approved at the Sept. 7 meeting. The total cost is $16,695 and will be billed in monthly at $695. The term runs from Aug. 1 to July 31, 2024.
“It is important because you have to keep the legal items up to date,” Adams County Solicitor Molly Mudd said. “It’s a legal requirement that they have the current laws.”
Commissioners also signed an amendment to the telephone services agreement with Global Tel Link Corporation to increase the inmate to tablet ratio to 1:1 at the ACACC and to provide the Edovo Core Education Suite on all tablets. The agreement’s term has been extended two additional years and ends on Aug. 19, 2028. There is no additional cost to the county, officials said.
There is no requirement for the ACACC to go to the 1:1 ratio now, but they received an offer from the company with an enhanced proposal, said Mudd. The education software program gives inmates access to general education development (GED) coursework, community college courses, and more, according to Mudd.
There is a special space designated for the use of the tablets, and there is no internet access on the devices, said Phiel.
“The information is contained within the tablet,” Phiel said.
Commissioners also approved a $5,282 quote with Kint Corporation of Harrisburg for the performance of two semi-annual inspections of the ACACC’s Siemens MXL fire alarm system. The first inspection is slated to occur in September 2022, and the second is set for March 2023, officials said.
Commissioner Marty Qually was absent from the Sept. 7 meeting.
