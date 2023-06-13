Two all-terrain vehicle drivers struck the same tree in separate crashes near the Michaux State Forest Big Flat parking area over the weekend, Arendtsville Fire Chief Brian Roth said.
The tree is about 1,000 feet from the lot at Shippensburg and Birch Run roads in Menallen Township, Roth said.
Both ATVs were traversing a connector between the lot and the forest’s ATV trails, he said.
A WellSpan WellFlight helicopter transported the driver in the first incident to a trauma center, Roth said.
Authorities were dispatched at 3:42 p.m. Saturday, and the land rescue call was completed at 5:11 p.m., according to the Adams County Department of Emergency Services (ACDES).
Other agencies dispatched included the Bendersville and Biglerville fire companies, Michaux forest rangers, and Shippensburg Area and Community Life Team emergency medical personnel, according to ACDES.
A Penn State Life Lion helicopter was dispatched for the second incident Sunday, but proved not to be needed once emergency medical personnel arrived and assessed the male patient, Roth said. The patient received treatment at the scene and was released, he said.
Authorities were dispatched at 3:13 p.m. Sunday, and the land rescue call was completed at 4:38 p.m., according to ACDES.
Other agencies dispatched included Michaux rangers, the Arendtsville, Bendersville, and Buchanan Valley fire companies, and the Shippensburg and Life Team emergency medical personnel, according to ACDES.
