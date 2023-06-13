Two all-terrain vehicle drivers struck the same tree in separate crashes near the Michaux State Forest Big Flat parking area over the weekend, Arendtsville Fire Chief Brian Roth said.

The tree is about 1,000 feet from the lot at Shippensburg and Birch Run roads in Menallen Township, Roth said.

 

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.