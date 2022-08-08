Oxford Township officials are working to establish a recreation panel.
Discussion began in June to bring back a board to help design improvements to the recreational area at the township complex, including a ballfield and what are now several acres of open fields. The group is expected to meet quarterly before the regular evening meeting of the supervisors on the third Tuesday of the month.
Supervisors also took a first concrete step in improvement of the recreational area, voting 3-0 to authorize the installation of a fence to delineate the outfield of the baseball diamond at a cost of $17,094 to be taken from the recreation fund.
“The first thing to do is to define the recreational area,” said Frank Sneeringer, supervisor chair.
The fence will be placed to adhere to dimensions that support the current use by the New Oxford Pony league, Sneeringer said.
“We will be fencing to the largest use of the ball field,” he said.
The fence will set apart the baseball field from other areas. Supervisors expect the fence to be installed by A Plus Fencing sometime in the fall.
In other actions, the supervisors discussed plans to maintain traffic lights and moved $500,000 from reserve funds into a PLIGIT one-year fund which draws 3.58% interest, as recommended by Treasurer Beverly Frey.
Supervisors meet next on Tuesday, Aug. 16 at 6:30 p.m.
John Spangler may be contacted at jrspanglerjr@outlook.com.
