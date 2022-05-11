Robots are taking over Gettysburg Area High School (GAHS) in a good way.
GAHS students recently earned the highest performance ever for the program at the high school after two recent robotics competitions, according to GAHS Technology Education Instructor Kevin Hardy.
Students created four robots and competed in six events at the Dover High School Robotics Competition on April 30.
Students Charles Green, Michael Biba, Chase O’Malley, Dalton Redden, Joseph Marron, Andrew Anderson, and Jose Chavarria earned first place for Navigate and Stack events, second place for Mountain and Billiards events, and third place for Cheetah and Change events. GAHS also was recognized with first place overall and earned $250 in prize money from the Engineering Society of York, according to Hardy.
The Mountain event entailed having a robot controlled and created by students grab a flag and get the momentum to climb up a ramp. Students were successful in getting one flag up the mountain, they said.
Green, Redden, and Chavarria also competed at the Pennsylvania Technology Student Association (TSA) Robotics Competition on April 20-23, where they earned second place in performance and fourth place overall, Hardy said, noting they were evaluated on technical reporting, documentation, and performance.
The competitions were hosted by separate entities, said Hardy.
“We only had one week between the competitions,” Green said, adding that two whole robots were built within a week.
Green said he started building the autonomous robot named Houdini on Monday and finished by that Friday before the competition at Dover High School. The other robots were user-controlled, Hardy said.
“These are all built on the VEX robotics platform,” Hardy added.
Green’s passion for robotics has extended beyond the classroom.
“I always played with Lego sets as a kid,” Green said. “I have always been interested in robotics.”
In the future, Green plans to study in a mechatronics program, which combines mechanical and electrical engineering.
Students estimate they spent approximately 20 to 30 hours creating and building the four robots in preparation for the Dover High School competition.
These competitions were the first ones GAHS attended following the pandemic, Hardy said. The robotics program started in 2018 at the high school with students going to TSA States that same year and 2019 before COVID-19 hit. The TSA robotics class, which is open to any grade at the high school, is part of the GAHS engineering vocational program, said Hardy.
Students spent the first semester learning the programming, mechanics, and fundamentals before the hands-on work, Hardy said.
“It has been fun to see how my entire high school engineering experience has been applied to this one class,” Biba said.
