History will come alive at the Daniel Lady Farm for the 160th anniversary of the Battle of Gettysburg re-enactment featuring thousands of troops marching in formation, a large contingent of cavalry, and 50 full-scale artillery pieces.
Hosted by the Gettysburg Battlefield Preservation Association (GBPA), the re-enactment runs June 30, and July 1-2 at the Daniel Lady Farm, 986 Hanover Road, Gettysburg, according to Shaun Phiel, GBPA marketing director.
The three-day event will include daily battles in addition to a large living history village with activities and demonstrations, Phiel said.
“This is an all-day family event for all ages,” Phiel said.
Each day starts at 9 a.m. with gates opening at 8:30 a.m., said Phiel.
From witnessing an artillery firing demonstration to learning about a woman’s survival in the 1860s, the re-enactment is jam-packed with events honoring and remembering those who gave their lives in the battle.
Families will have the opportunity to see military camps firsthand and learn how a soldier lived during that time period, Phiel said.
The 146-acre Daniel Lady Farm was selected as the prime location for the event, given its size and historical significance, he said.
On the first day of the battle, the Daniel Lady Farm was occupied by Union troops of the 12th Corps that were then ordered to take positions on Culp’s Hill, according to GBPA’s website.
“Confederate forces of Edward Johnson’s Division set up its artillery on the farm and organized its infantry for the assault on Culp’s Hill. The house and barn became a field hospital for the wounded and dying,” the website reads.
Phiel said There are blood stains on the floors of the house and carved initials from wounded soldiers in the barn, said Phiel.
“There will be one major battle each of the three days corresponding with the three days of the original battle,” he said.
The three battles to be held on the main field include: “Buford’s Stand – The First Shots” on Friday, June 30 at 4 p.m.; “Rolling Thunder – from the Wheatfield to the Valley of Death” on Saturday, July 1 at 4 p.m.; and “Kemper’s Assault during Pickett’s Charge” on Sunday, July 2 at 2 p.m.
Ticket prices are $25 for a one-day, adult ticket and an additional $20 for bleacher seating and $15 for a one-day, child ticket plus an additional $20 for bleacher seating. The three-day pass for adults is $70 or $130 to include bleacher seating each day, while the three-day pass for children is $40 each, to include bleacher seating each day the children’s pass totals $100, Phiel said.
All proceeds from the event go toward maintenance and upkeep of the historic Daniel Lady Farm buildings and grounds, Phiel said.
