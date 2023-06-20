Building fence for reenactment at Daniel Lady Farm
Ben Snyder, from left, Chris Jones and Doug Snyder build a fence Monday in preparation for the reenactment at the Daniel Lady Farm June 30 and July 1-2. The section they are building is a recreation of The Angle battle site. Darryl Wheeler/Gettysburg Times)

History will come alive at the Daniel Lady Farm for the 160th anniversary of the Battle of Gettysburg re-enactment featuring thousands of troops marching in formation, a large contingent of cavalry, and 50 full-scale artillery pieces.

Hosted by the Gettysburg Battlefield Preservation Association (GBPA), the re-enactment runs June 30, and July 1-2 at the Daniel Lady Farm, 986 Hanover Road, Gettysburg, according to Shaun Phiel, GBPA marketing director.

Readers may contact Vanessa Sanders at vsanders@gettysburgtimes.com.

