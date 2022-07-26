When fireworks exploded atop her roof last summer, York Springs Mayor Nina Tipler was worried about the safety of her household and neighboring properties.
With a new state law that empowers municipalities to regulate fireworks, those fears might soon be relieved.
As a result of Act 74, which was signed into law in Pennsylvania on July 11, local governments are able to control when and where fireworks are deployed.
“We had problems last year,” Tipler said during the recent borough council meeting. “People were setting them off at the park and they were coming down on our house. We were worried that someone was going to get hurt.”
The enabling legislation authorizes municipalities to prohibit fireworks from 10 p.m. until 10 a.m., and disallows explosives within 150 feet of animal housing. Similarly, there are minimum distance requirements from buildings and vehicles.
Local municipalities have the authority to ban fireworks if there is not a place to use them safely.
Also, there are more severe penalties for improper sales or illegal use. Anyone planning to set them off will have to give nearby livestock owners or managers three days’ notice.
The new law takes effect in September.
“It seems to be getting out of hand,” Councilman Doug Deibler said regarding fireworks in the community.
York Springs has a noise ordinance, but nothing specifically pertaining to fireworks, according to officials. Tipler encouraged the five-member borough council to review the state law and ascertain whether the regulatory measures would benefit the community.
Limitations would not apply to certain holidays, such as the Fourth of July, Memorial Day, Labor Day and New Year’s Eve, when people would be permitted to use consumer-grade fireworks until 1 a.m.
Deibler suggested exempting special events that have permits.
An expansion of state law in 2017 opened the door for the purchase and use of consumer grade fireworks in Pennsylvania. Until then, fireworks were largely limited to sparklers and other novelties.
Resuming rental inspections
Rental inspections are expected to resume in York Springs, following a two-year hiatus associated with the COVID-19 pandemic.
As part of a new arrangement, enforcement will be performed by Land & Sea Services, a building inspection firm based in Aspers. Previously, the duties were handled by the borough’s code enforcement contractor.
“Our involvement is the inspection process and verification that the process has occurred,” Land & Sea Services owner Wilbur Slothour told borough council. “Consistency is important so residents know what to expect.”
The ordinance has only been enforced as-needed since March 2020, due to coronavirus safety measures. According to officials, there are more than 100 rental units in the borough, with an average of three per building.
“It’s not something that is new, it is something that we’re bringing back and changing,” said Deibler. “We don’t expect to get caught up right away.”
Cemetery donation
With council member Jamie Griffie absent, the board voted 4-0 to authorize a $500 donation toward Sunnyside Cemetery, located adjacent to the borough in Latimore Township.
The cemetery, situated atop a hill overlooking the borough, dates back to 1878.
“It’s a good-looking cemetery,” said Council President Bob Megonnell.
Deibler noted the donation was a “one-time deal” with Megonnell adding, “We can’t do it every year.”
The funding will be utilized to purchase new mowing equipment, according to the nonprofit association that oversees the site.
Councilman Roy Williams pointed out that the cemetery is sending a letter to every individual with a burial plot. He predicted the new equipment could approach a five-digit figure.
“To do the weeding around the tombstones, it’s a lot of work,” said Williams.
Megonnell made the motion to donate $500, seconded by Williams. Monies will be donated from the borough’s COVID relief fund. Altogether, the borough has about $40,000 in the account.
Service denied
Councilman Williams, who represents the borough on the municipal authority, said service was recently denied for the “Huntington Fields” project, otherwise known as Fox Development. There is not enough water for the project, per officials.
“You guys are doing a good job. You’ve got to say no when you’ve got to say no,” said Deibler.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.