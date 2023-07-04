One of Gettysburg’s most popular history tour companies may be closing.
Bob Velke, owner of Gettysburg Segway Tours and Rides, said he has decided to retire and may either close down or sell the company.
“I’m getting old, and I’ve done it for 15 years,” Velke said. “I live an hour and fifteen minutes away – that’s a long commute both ways. I’ve decided that I’ve done it long enough.”
Velke said the business might go on without him.
“There’s some people who are interested in buying it,” Velke said. “There’s several people inquiring at different levels, some or more serious than others.”
The local Segway Tours was inspired by a Segway tour Velke experienced vacationing in the Caribbean.
“I took the Segway tour when I was on vacation in the Caribbean, and I really liked it,” Velke said. “My wife and I were driving around Gettysburg, because I’m a Civil War buff from way back, and it just occurred to us that it would be a good place to have a tour company.”
Velke said his Segway Tour company is one of the most popular history tours in Gettysburg. While the pandemic had affected business, it has recently been picking up again.
There are customers who come back repeatedly, such as Robyn Bawiec, 48, from South Fork, and her husband Ross, 49.
“My husband and I started going to Gettysburg about three and a half years ago,” said Robyn Bawiec. “We’ve gone about 21 times on Segway Tours.”
Robyn Bawiec said she tried the Segway Tours when looking for a history-related spot to vacation that was close to her home in South Fork.
“We’ve never done it before,” said Robyn Bawiec. “We were looking for somewhere close to where we live. History’s always been pretty cool, and we didn’t want to walk. We thought Segways were pretty cool, so we tried it, and we loved it.”
One of the reasons Ross Bawiec loves the Segway Tours is not having to drive in a car.
“You don’t have to get in the car and go back out and stand there,” said Ross Bawiec. “You’re on the Segway the whole way. It’s perfect.”
It’s the best way to learn about the battle, Robyn Bawiec said. Segway Tours treats customers like family, she said.
“If anybody hasn’t tried it yet, and hasn’t gotten the opportunity to do it, they should definitely do it.” said Robyn Bawiec. “I’m very klutzy, and they way they train you on the Segways, it’s amazing. It makes you feel so confident.”
Although the Bawiecs participated in the Segway Tours in May, they want to go again in August in case the tour company closes, Robyn Bawiec said.
“We went to Gettysburg this year in May, and we did one or two Segway tours then,” Robyn Bawiec said. “We weren’t going to do it this year, but we heard they’re closing, so we’re going back in August.”
Robyn Bawiec said she hopes someone will buy Segway Tours so she and Ross can continue riding the Segways and learning about Gettysburg’s history.
“If somebody else bought it, I would definitely be thrilled,” she said. “They treat us like family every time we’re there. It’s just amazing.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.