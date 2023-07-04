Segways on Springs Avenue
A group of Segway riders from Gettysburg Segway Tours make their way on Springs Avenue Thursday as they get ready for a tour of the battlefield. (Darryl Wheeler/Gettysburg Times)

One of Gettysburg’s most popular history tour companies may be closing.

Bob Velke, owner of Gettysburg Segway Tours and Rides, said he has decided to retire and may either close down or sell the company.

Readers may contact E.E. Larsh at elarsh@gettysburgtimes.com.

