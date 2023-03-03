It took less than an hour Thursday morning for the Gettysburg Tour Center to become history.
The structure at 778 Baltimore St. was demolished to make way for a replacement building on the same footprint. Construction is to begin once the site is cleaned up.
The post-COVID rebound in visitation and plans by the borough to revitalize the Baltimore Street corridor “inspired me to do my part to make sure that the first thing visitors see as they enter the borough of Gettysburg is a welcoming, attractive building,” owner Max Felty said in a recent release.
The site has been the departure location for battlefield bus tours since the business began in the 1950s. Operations moved into a manufactured cabin structure in the 1960s.
Despite additions over the years, “the lack of a foundation and various other needs” prompted the decision to build a replacement with “more square footage, greater use of space, energy efficiency and handicapped visitor accessibility,” according to the release.
A previous upgrade was planned in the early 2000s, but was put on hold due to construction of the Gettysburg National Military Park Visitor Center in 2008.
Retail and ticketing operations are to take place across the street from the site. Departures are to be from the temporary location as well as the existing parking lot.
