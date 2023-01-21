Filming of “A Gettysburg Christmas” continued Friday at Lark, a shop filled with unique items along Lincoln Square. This was the second consecutive day the store was used as a location.
Despite a few mishaps early on, things were going swimmingly by Friday, Director Bo Brinkman said during the third day of filming.
“We had a medical emergency the first day, and the trailer and truck had a battery problem, but we’re on schedule. In fact, we ended early yesterday (Thursday),” he said.
Wednesday during the first day of filming at various locations around town, a crew member developed a medical problem, and an ambulance was called to the site. And, a battery went dead, causing a temporary glitch.
After wrapping up early Thursday, everyone appeared to be at the top of their games Friday at Lark.
Once again, the store was bursting at the seams with people and equipment, shooting and reshooting segments that lasted mere minutes.
Audio people, video folks, makeup and hair people bustled about making sure actors and extras were in just the right spots, not a hair out of place, and no shiny noses or cheeks.
In all, 37 crew members and seven “key actors” wandered in and out of the shop as they were needed.
As Brinkman and Kimberly Weeks, script supervisor, watched a monitor during the repeated filming of each scene, they murmured things such as “shadow on the forehead,” or suggested the need for an actor to move a couple inches in some direction. Indeed, things that seemed unimportant to the uninitiated, were of utmost significance to the people in the know.
Weeks, from Carlisle, who’s worked in “New York and LA,” said she’s a department of one tasked with making sure every frame is just right “so editing knows what to do.”
Although she mostly works “on commercials in Philadelphia” nowadays, Weeks said really likes “the longer form narrative” of a film such as “A Gettysburg Christmas,” but living locally because of familial obligations prevents such opportunities from arising very often.
Evan Werner, originally from Lancaster and now residing in New York, has the critical job of making sure the camera is in proper focus on each specific subject.
While Werner explained in patient detail about maintaining the “balance” of the “video feed to the monitor,” it really looked more like Harry Potter waving a wand and everything happening by magic. Although Werner was manipulating something that looked more akin to a Wi-Fi enabled monocular than a wand, the enchantment was nonetheless powerful.
As the gyroscopically mounted camera carried by Director of Photography Barry Strickland moved about to capture a specific actor, Werner remotely controlled the focus, preventing blurry shots.
As filming gears up for each take, someone will call out “Background,” which is apparently the signal for people, particularly extras, to get into their respective places. Then several people, one after another, holler “Rolling,” before Brinkman authoritatively orders “Action,” and the scene flows.
Frankly, after hearing, “Rolling! Rolling! Rolling!” this writer keeps waiting for Brinkman to sing out “Rawhide!”
D.K. Thomas, editor, may be contacted at dthomas@gettysburgtimes.com. The Gettysburg Times will try to provide daily updates on the filming of the movie.
