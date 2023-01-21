movie day 3
Director Bo Brinkman, left, watches a monitor as actors run through a scene of “A Gettysburg Christmas” at Lark Friday. Also seated are Kimberly Weeks, script supervisor, with her back facing, and at right, rear, Evan Werner, who is balancing the video feed. (D.K. Thomas/Gettysburg Times)

Filming of “A Gettysburg Christmas” continued Friday at Lark, a shop filled with unique items along Lincoln Square. This was the second consecutive day the store was used as a location.

Despite a few mishaps early on, things were going swimmingly by Friday, Director Bo Brinkman said during the third day of filming.

D.K. Thomas, editor, may be contacted at dthomas@gettysburgtimes.com. The Gettysburg Times will try to provide daily updates on the filming of the movie.

