The Adams County Courthouse breakroom will soon see renovations for the first time since it was built more than four decades ago.
Adams County Commissioner Chair Randy Phiel said the breakroom, located on the first floor, is part of the “new courthouse,” built in 1978.
The renovations, with an estimated $18,000 price tag, include new paint colors with a vibrant mural, as well as adding a new sink, ice maker, microwave, refrigerator, counters, table, and counter seating with high-back chairs, among other improvements, said Phiel.
“In today’s climate, employers are looking to provide a quality workplace,” Phiel said. “It helps with retention of your employees by providing a pleasing environment.”
After learning that having a comfortable breakroom was important to county staff, commissioners made the decision “to renovate and upgrade the same space to make it more attractive and appealing, while maintaining function and serviceability,” Phiel said.
The mural will likely depict an outdoor scene, since there are not any windows in the room, Phiel said.
Adams County Commissioner Marty Qually said he thinks the renovations will encourage more employees to use the breakroom.
“A lot of people eat lunch at their desk,” Qually said. “We want to encourage people to take a break, and this gives them a place to go.”
Phiel said they also plan to upgrade the vending machines.
Other county buildings, such as the human services building in Cumberland Township and the Adams County Adult Correctional Complex, had renovated or added new breakroom areas in recent years, said Qually.
Adams County Commissioner Vice Chair Jim Martin agreed it is time to update the breakroom at the courthouse for staff.
Phiel credited Larry Steinour and Paul Lloyd of the building and maintenance department, Michele Miller who is director of human resources, and Steve Nevada, county manager, “for providing the renovation suggestion, evaluation, and recommendations” for the project.
The project’s completion is contingent on any potential supply chain issues, but the goal is to have it done by the end of the year, said Nevada.
Commissioners also announced two upcoming meeting time changes.
The commissioners’ meeting scheduled for Wednesday, July 13, has been moved to Wednesday, July 20 at 9 a.m. in the historic courtroom at the courthouse, officials said.
The first public meeting for August has been switched from Wednesday, Aug. 10 to Thursday, Aug. 11 at 1:30 p.m. in the historic courtroom at the courthouse, according to officials. Both changes will be advertised and posted to the county’s website, officials said.
