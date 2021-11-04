Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture Secretary Russell Redding scrapes a Spotted Lanternfly egg mass from a tree using a hunting knife. While in the woods, hunters are urged to take action by scraping Spotted Lanternfly egg masses to reduce hatchings next spring.
Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture Secretary Russell Redding reminded Pennsylvanians of the importance of vigilance against the Spotted Lanternfly as the bugs begin laying eggs on flat surfaces to overwinter and hatch in the spring, according to a release from the Department of Agriculture.
“Every Spotted Lanternfly egg mass not scraped and destroyed now is up to 50 more of these invasive, destructive bugs we can expect to hatch next spring,” said Redding. “We need every Pennsylvanian to hunt for egg masses this fall and winter and destroy them – or we’re in for a scary spring.”
