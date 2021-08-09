For the second time since June 15, the BB&T Bank branch in Gettysburg was robbed Monday.
Shortly after 1 p.m., a “heavy-set” white man entered the bank at 29 N. Washington St., according to Gettysburg Borough Police (GBP).
He “presented a note claiming to be armed and demanded money. The suspect fled the bank with an undetermined amount of cash,” according to a GBP release.
The man exited through the doors facing Washington Street “and was last seen running westbound in Racehorse Alley,” according to the release.
The man wore a hoodie with burgundy sleeves with the word “Reebok” across the front as well as a black COVID-19 mask, a black hat, and blue jeans, according to the release.
Police ask anyone who witnessed the incident or recognizes the man from images captured by the bank’s surveillance system to contact the Adams County dispatch center at 717-334-8101. The photos were posted on the Gettysburg Police Department Facebook page.
There were no injuries, according to police.
Assisting Gettysburg were state police crime-scene forensics personnel, Cumberland Township Police Department, and personnel from the Gettysburg National Military Park and Pennsylvania State Game Commission.
A witness to the June robbery said hundreds of bills blew out of a box carried by a man who appeared to be wearing a ski-mask as he fled from the branch.
Two suspects in the June 15 robbery were taken into custody that week in Maryland, according to Howard County police, who charged both Nicholas Cahill-Lane, 31, and Ashley Lanham, 27, of Frederick, Md., with robbery and theft.
The suspects were accused of robbing a bank June 7 in Woodbine, Md., according to Howard County police.
