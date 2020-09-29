Biglerville High School’s first field hockey game of the year was postponed Friday after social media posts indicated people might show up without tickets, Upper Adams School District Superintendent Wesley Doll said Monday.
Coronavirus safety concerns prompted the decision, along with a need for time to develop protocols for admitting spectators at the unfenced field hockey facility behind the high school, Doll said.
