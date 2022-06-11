Straban supervisors unanimously granted conditional approval of a revised final land development plan for Amblebrook–Section C, giving a nod to a series of waivers that met the expectations of the township engineer, William Hill.
They board also extended other development discussions Monday to later dates and discussed a revived plan that lapsed 15 years ago.
On the Amblebrook plan, located at Shriver’s Corner Road near US Route 15, supervisors approved waivers for the required distance between driveways and property lines, since garages and driveways were clustered together. They allowed fire hydrants to be closer than 15 feet from driveways, and waived requirements for commercial street lighting as long as all walkways are lit by residential lighting.
Citing that all conditions identified by Hill had been addressed in the plan, Supervisor Alan Zepp made the motion to give conditional approval to the final plan, which potentially adds 417 units to the Amblebrook development. All three supervisors voted in the affirmative.
In other development issues, supervisors extended the clock on the major retail Mark Gettysburg development between York and Hanover roads to Oct. 15. According to Bob Sharrah, the Mark Gettysburg plan continues to include a Walmart store as part of the project. Recent meetings on the long running project had taken place “so we are making progress again,” he said.
Supervisors unanimously granted a similar Sept. 21, extension request to a subdivision and development by Inch & Company at 3 Shealer Road.
Solicitor Zachery Rice addressed a dispute headed for an appeal in court between the York Water Company (YWC) and the Straban Township Zoning Hearing Board. The zoning board rejected YWC’s request for a variance to the sign ordinance, and YWC filed an appeal, he said, noting “it is typical for the municipality to join in a case involving one of its boards,” filing a “Notice of Intervention” in the appeal case. In a 3-0 vote, supervisors cat their lot with the zoning board.
In public comments, Sharrah raised questions about the revival of a project called “Kourtney Meadows” from 2005 or 2006. The project is located where Old Harrisburg Road and Eagle Drive intersect. “The project lapsed,” Sharrah said, under an older ordinance, when buffers were set at 50 feet, but are now 100 feet. He said informal discussions with the zoning board and supervisors will help him reassemble an acceptable plan. They will be proposing a 100-foot buffer between the development and Twin Oaks properties. He also wanted a sense of the supervisors’ interest in taking on Eagle Drive for the township, which is currently a field road paved a short distance off of Old Harrisburg Road. Eagle drive, Sharrah said, “would be extended to Hunterstown Road,” in the resurrected plan. He wanted to know if the development’s utility structures should be designed within the roadway, as required for township owned roads. The supervisors did not take official action but indicated informally they had no interest in the township owning Eagle Drive. Sharrah and the supervisors also discussed linking a trail system to the North Gettysburg Trail, a pedestrian and bicycle trail.
In other matters, the supervisors voted for holding tank permits for two properties, 2864 and 2255 York Road. Supervisors noted the installations came with recommendations by Dean Schultz, engineer. They also set a special hearing for 6:45 p.m. on July 5, a Tuesday, due to the national holiday falling on Monday, immediately prior to their next regular meeting to act on a request by the Trading Post to have three or more vendors present for a special event at its US Route 30 location.
