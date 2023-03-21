Firefighters rescued a woman and her dog down from the roof of a burning building Sunday evening in Littlestown.
There were no injuries as a result of the fire, which caused significant damage at 20 S. Queen St., said Alpha Fire Company Chief Scott Small.
The 2-½-story building lacked working smoke detectors, Small said.
While people and critters escaped the blaze, “if this had been at night, there’s a possibility there would have been a fatality,” he said.
A pet rabbit from a neighboring building was “groggy” from smoke, but recovered when emergency personnel gave it oxygen, Small said.
A Pennsylvania State Police fire marshal was not able to make a definitive ruling, but it appears the fire’s origin was electrical, Small said. It began in the ceiling of the basement and followed a pipe up to the attic, he said.
The occupant of the building went through a door to reach a large flat roof area at the back of the structure, he said. From there, firefighters were able to effect her safe descent, as well as that of her dog, by means of a truck-mounted ladder, he said.
Small, who was the first to arrive on the scene, said he saw “fire and heavy smoke” issuing from the front windows, where heat had already shattered the glass.
A business on the first floor contained a wide variety of goods, ranging from appliances to construct materials, Small said.
Firefighters knocked down the blaze within 30 minutes, but remained on the scene for about two more hours making certain the fire was out in the entire structure, he said.
“It could have been a whole lot worse. We got to it just in time,” he said.
Fire damage extended 30 or 40 feet back from the front of the ground floor, but was minimal in the attic, he said.
The building’s second story contained an apartment and another area that appeared to be under renovation, Small said.
At least a dozen emergency vehicles were present along with about 40 firefighters, said Small.
The occupant was temporarily displaced from her residence because utilities had to be shut off due to the fire, he said.
Small said agencies present at the scene included the Adams County Red Cross; the Alpha, Hanover Area, Southeastern Adams Volunteer Emergency Services, and United Hook and Ladder fire companies, plus Harney, Pleasant Valley, and Taneytown from Maryland; and Community Life Team emergency medical personnel.
Agencies were dispatched at 6:33 p.m. and the call was complete at 8:55 p.m., according to the Adams County Department of Emergency Services.
