LIttlestown building burns

Smoke issues from a downtown Littlestown building Sunday evening. No injuries resulted from the fire, which appeared to be electrical in origin, according to Alpha Fire Company Chief Scott Small. Firefighters brought a woman and her dog down from a large, flat roof area in the building’s rear, he said. (Photo Courtesy of Travis Neil)

Firefighters rescued a woman and her dog down from the roof of a burning building Sunday evening in Littlestown.

There were no injuries as a result of the fire, which caused significant damage at 20 S. Queen St., said Alpha Fire Company Chief Scott Small.

 

