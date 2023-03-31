A framed military award, separated from its World War I recipient Mark Poist for more than 50 years, recently found its way to a family member in Gettysburg, thanks to the perseverance of a Dayton, Ohio resident.

The award, likely issued in 1920, is actually in the form of a framed lithograph called the “Lady Columbia Wound Certificate.” It was the award given to soldiers wounded in battle before the Purple Heart was introduced in 1932. The framed certificate depicts a white robed lady Columbia recognizing a kneeling soldier with a sword on his shoulder and a large U.S. flag in the background. Above the graphic is the phrase “Columbia gives to her son the accolade of the new chivalry of humanity,” and below it names Private Mark Poist above the text “served with honor in the world war and was wounded in action.” President Woodrow Wilson’s signature appeared below it.

John Spangler may be contacted at jrspanglerjr@outlook.com.

