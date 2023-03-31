A framed military award, separated from its World War I recipient Mark Poist for more than 50 years, recently found its way to a family member in Gettysburg, thanks to the perseverance of a Dayton, Ohio resident.
The award, likely issued in 1920, is actually in the form of a framed lithograph called the “Lady Columbia Wound Certificate.” It was the award given to soldiers wounded in battle before the Purple Heart was introduced in 1932. The framed certificate depicts a white robed lady Columbia recognizing a kneeling soldier with a sword on his shoulder and a large U.S. flag in the background. Above the graphic is the phrase “Columbia gives to her son the accolade of the new chivalry of humanity,” and below it names Private Mark Poist above the text “served with honor in the world war and was wounded in action.” President Woodrow Wilson’s signature appeared below it.
Don Gray, a Dayton Ohio businessman, had possessed and displayed the certificate for more than two decades and had searched in vain for relatives of the wounded soldier. The certificate was found by an associate of Gray’s at an antique sale.
Gray had “given up a couple of times” on finding a relative.
But Gray “felt it needed to be with family,” so making one last effort, he found the first clue in his quest.
“Frankly I was seeing the last name wrong” due to his struggle to read the calligraphy on the certificate, said Gray, “so every search I applied was a failure.” In early February, he decided to enlist the “National Purple Heart Hall of Fame,” which had expertise in reading this style of calligraphy. Once he had the name, he contacted the Dayton Veterans Administration “and the floodgates of information came to me.”
Armed with the name of the soldier, Mark W. Poist, he learned Poist had no children of his own. But other names of extended family appeared in the veteran’s 1969 obituary, and additional internet searches turned up common ancestors in the Gettysburg area.
On that trail, he found Poist had roots in the Gettysburg area, and then attempted contact with a couple of those names, but never received return contact. A funeral home passed a request for contact to one family member who believed the outreach to be a hoax.
But Gray kept going. Another online search turned up Karen Arthur’s April 2019 article in the Gettysburg Times. She provides the Times with an occasional lifestyle article pertaining to Trust & Investment Services, and Gray tried to contact her through her workplace at ACNB. Thinking it was not serious, she also ignored Gray’s message.
Still persevering, Gray contacted Times’ Editor DK Thomas, who, knowing of Karen Arthur, reached out to the ACNB first vice president, finally making the Gettysburg area connection. Karen’s husband, Tom Arthur, was able to text back and forth Feb. 21, with Gray, sharing a Funeral Mass card with information about his grandfather, Leo Poist.
Gray knew then he had finally broken through the mystery.
“Within two minutes, Don was calling me saying he was sure he finally had found the right one to return the World War I certificate,” since Mark’s surviving brother was likely the same Leo Poist of McSherrystown, Arthur’s grandfather.
Arthur said he had been unaware of his great-uncle Mark Poist, his military history and the recognition of his battle wounds. But his admiration for the persistent efforts Gray made to connect with the late Private Poist’s family is clear.
“We thought is was a hoax at first” Arthur said, but now he says “I can’t believe how (Gray) kept up such a search.”
Arthur has a sense of “the awe of it all” and marvels at the new family history before unknown to him.
Mark W. Poist was born in McSherrystown, went off to war as a private in Company A, 316 Infantry, in 1917, and later served in Company C of the 11th Infantry. He was, according to military records, wounded twice in World War I, the second time severely on Nov. 10, 1918. In the Dec. 18, 1918, issue of the Gettysburg Times, Pvt. Poist is listed on the “Casualty List from Overseas.” Post war, he lived in Dayton, Ohio, and worked for the NCR corporation.
Arthur isn’t sure what he will do with the certificate in the long run but is delighted to have it in the family for now. “after more than a hundred years, I am so thrilled to get my hands on this” he said. “I didn’t even know my grandfather had these brothers and sisters and it’s starting to make me ask more questions” about other family history. He also said it makes him wonder about stories to pass along going forward, thinking about the next one hundred years.
As a collector of antique lithographs, Gray said this is the only time he has ever tried to return an item to someone related to its original owner but felt compelled “due to the nature of the certificate.” In a note he sent to the World War I veteran’s family, he wrote: “It honors me to return this Columbia Certificate back to the family of Mr. Poist! This man who went to war to protect the United States and was wounded twice deserves the respect and admiration of us all.”
