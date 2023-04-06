Who says lightning never strikes twice in the same place?
Cumberland Township was prepared, and it did.
Updated: April 6, 2023 @ 12:47 am
Who says lightning never strikes twice in the same place?
Cumberland Township was prepared, and it did.
A thunderbolt threw the traffic signals at Herrs Ridge and Chambersburg roads “into chaos” on March 28, Superintendent of Roads Chris Walter said during the township supervisors’ recent meeting.
Repairs were quick because spare components were on hand, said Walter.
Supervisors authorized the purchase of spares last July after a lightning strike at the same intersection. The replacement equipment used then was purchased about 10 years ago.
After last year’s strike and the most recent, Walter said he will submit an insurance claim.
In other business, supervisors:
• Heard preliminary information about a re-enactment to mark the 160th anniversary of the Battle of Gettysburg. A 110-page plan for the event June 23, 24, and 25 on Black Horse Tavern Road is under review, officials said. A bond of $50,000 will be required to protect the township against any road damage from additional traffic, Walter said.
• Agreed to reschedule a conditional use hearing for a campground proposed at the former Boyds Bears facility at 75 Cunningham Road. It is now set for 5:30 p.m. April 19 at the township complex on Fairfield Road. A representative of the owner, BR Smith Properties, requested approval of sewage plans, but Ryan Picarelli of the township’s engineering firm, KPI Technology, said there was not sufficient time to review information submitted the day of the meeting. Sam Wiser, the borough’s attorney, suggested setting deadlines for how far in advance of meetings information must be received. Supervisors asked him to work with staff members and KPI to do so.
• Thanked Treasurer/Finance Director Camie Stouck-Phiel for her work in obtaining a $1,000 staff wellness grant from WellSpan Health for the third straight year.
