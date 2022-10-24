Carroll Valley Police Corporal Clifford Weikert is poised to step into the department’s top spot upon the retirement of current Chief Richard Hileman II.
Carroll Valley Borough Council learned at its recent meeting Weikert successfully completed the borough’s Civil Service Commission exam, per their previous request.
Weikert joined the Carroll Valley Police Department in 2001 and has received numerous recognitions for exemplary service and successful investigations, according to the borough website.
The Carroll Valley Police Department is accepting applications for a patrol officer.
In other actions, the council revisited the possibility of a lot swap with Michael Capone and Mary Jo Vincent, who live at the west end of Friends Creek Trail. Council last month voted against the measure, but with new information brought to their attention agreed to further discussion.
Because no bridge carries the road over a creek, Capone and Vincent rely solely on a concrete ford to access their residence. The ford becomes impassable when water is high, they previously told the council.
In exchange for a borough-owned lot adjoining their property which would allow them constant access, the property owners had offered a lot they own nearby in exchange. Their 0.54-acre lot is at 66 Ranch Trail. The borough’s 0.64-acre lot is at 82 Toms Creek Trail.
Last month the council voted down the exchange when they learned the lots may not be of equal value, and there was public outcry against such action. The council chose instead explore alternative methods to assist Capone and Vincent.
Although the council decided not to proceed with the lot exchange due, Capone said the appraisal had been conducted as if a percolation test, a process that measures the water absorption of soil, had been performed on the borough lot but the parcel had never been tested.
If the lot cannot pass a perc test, then it would put the lots as the same appraisal value, he said.
The council granted Capone’s request to have the borough lot tested at his expense.
If the borough lot test fails, discussion of the lot swap might be revisited.
In other business, local broadcast company Community Media is seeking financial support.
Community Media Founder Raymond Gouker asked for 40 percent of the borough’s cable franchise fee to be donate to the media company.
Cable franchise fees were initially established to help local broadcast stations such as Community Media compete with large cable companies.
Community Media is a nonprofit public education and government station founded as Adams County Television in 1988 by Gouker.
The nonprofit’s vision from the beginning has been to celebrate the people of Adams County and what they do as a community.
“The goal was to take our neighbors that are doing awesome things in the community and give them a chance to be seen by all of Adams County and try to give them support,” Gouker said.
Community Media is currently working on new shows and programs including education curriculum for digital literacy and welcoming public use of their teleprompters, he said.
Community Media reaches thousands of homes in Adams and Western York counties and has grown to telecast on two cable channels as well as live stream, and on-demand online.
More information about Community Media can be found at communitymedia.net.
It was also noted, Carroll Valley and Liberty Township police departments will hold a drug take back at the Carroll Valley Police Department Oct. 29 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sponsored by the Drug Enforcement Agency, in cooperation with Collaborating For Youth, the drive-through collection will take unwanted prescription drugs for safe disposal.
