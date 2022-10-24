cliff weikert

Weikert

Carroll Valley Police Corporal Clifford Weikert is poised to step into the department’s top spot upon the retirement of current Chief Richard Hileman II.

Carroll Valley Borough Council learned at its recent meeting Weikert successfully completed the borough’s Civil Service Commission exam, per their previous request.

Andrea Grabenstein may be contacted at andrea.grabenstein93@gmail.com.

