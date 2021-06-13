On Saturday the Gettysburg Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution presented the National Society Daughters of the American Revolution’s Historic Preservation Recognition Award to the Biglerville Historical and Preservation Society. Accepting the award are:, from left: Bob Wenger, president of the Biglerville Historical and Preservation Society; and Cindy Heller, treasurer of the BHPS. the award was presented by Kendra Kaufmann, secretary of the Gettysburg Chapter DAR and a member of the barn preservation project. The ceremony took place at the National Apple Museum in Biglerville. The museum is housed in the historic Ditzler Barn, built in 1858 and entered on the Adams County Barn Registry.
Since the early days of our Commonwealth, one of nature's finest fruits has found a home in Adams County. The efforts of the Biglerville Historical Preservation Society to pay tribute to and tell the story of the apple and its place in our county's past and present were recognized by the Gettysburg Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution in a ceremony at the National Apple Museum in Biglerville on Saturday morning.
