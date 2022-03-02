Following ever-evolving Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) guidance, Superintendent Thomas Haupt presented clarifications to the Fairfield Area School District (FASD) Board for health and safety plan updates Monday.
The clarifications to the plan go along with updated CDC guidelines issued Feb. 25, which were not available prior to posting of the school board meeting agenda, he said.
“Even with those CDC changes I want to be real clear, there really are no recommended changes to the plan,” Haupt said.
The plan clarification follows new metrics as the CDC no longer recommends masks in schools in counties of “low” or “medium” transmission.
Ratings are specific to individual counties in which schools are located, and as of Monday, Adams County is currently in the “low” transmission designation.
Housekeeping updates to the plan include eliminating “extremely high” as a transmission rate and providing clearer language to parents regarding student exposure, he said.
Face covering mandates could return should the county slip into the high transmission category, during which parental opt-outs for masks would still be available.
Other than masking, district layered mitigation efforts will continue including sanitation, he said.
“I just think it’s part of our practice quite frankly moving forward,” he said.
Although masks are not required in district buildings and transportation, masks may still be required on outside company transportation, Haupt said.
In other business, 175 district desktop computers were recently replaced with 300 Chromebooks through the Expected Family Contribution (EFC) grant, according to Coordinator of Technology Services Kaleb Crawford.
The desktops were about 12 years old and were well beyond usable, he said.
Crawford noted based on further qualifications and criteria, the district’s needs were reevaluated, and funding was reduced from the original $71,000 to about $45,000, he said.
After documentation and invoices were submitted for the purchased devices, it was clarified FASD was allocated a certain number of devices not necessarily a set amount of money, Crawford said.
Administrative officials continued to stand by the goal to have a one-to-one ratio of Chromebooks for students and look to pay for the initially-purchased technological devices through the American Rescue Plan (ARP) Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief (ESSER) funding, he said.
It was also noted, in efforts to continually stay competitive, the district is pursuing options to gather information for new hires, according to Business Manager Thomas Weaver.
FASD utilizes the program Frontline Education for absence management and the same company has a program called AppliTrack for recruiting and finding potential employees online, he said.
AppliTrack is used by other school districts including Gettysburg and Littlestown, he said.
The early stages of a cost benefit analysis are under way, Weaver said.
Haupt also thanked the community for turning out to the Wednesday casual meet-and-greet and credited the district cafeteria staff for its teamwork for the successful event. Board member Jack Liller noted Food Service Supervisor Crystal Heller has received numerous compliments for her outstanding dedication and top-notch food.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.