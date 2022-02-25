More than 50 people turned out for a breakfast meeting focusing on Women in Agriculture, part of state Rep. Torren Ecker's (R-193) Farmers' Breakfast program in the Upper Adams Community Thursday.
In keeping with the event’s theme, Women in Agriculture, all four featured speakers, all women, are leaders in promoting farms and orchards, and inspiring young people to consider careers in agriculture.
In addition to local agriculturalists, present at the breakfast were municipal and state figures, and FFA students from the Upper Adams School District.
Following a welcome by Ecker, FFA ninth grader Bearsun Zullinger offered an opening prayer in which he asked for blessings upon food growers and consumers.
A statistician with the U.S. Department of Agriculture, Karen Powell spoke of her efforts years ago to help Midwesterners recognize the extent of farming and fruit-growing in states such as Pennsylvania and New York.
Many people in other parts of the country tend to think only of big eastern cities, and are ignorant of the vast rural areas, she said.
During audience comments, Wayne Campbell, president of the Pennsylvania State Grange, picked up on the importance of educating the public about agriculture.
Campbell spoke of asking a young person where milk comes from, and being told, “From the grocery store.”
Such ignorance of farming realities also characterizes some of his colleagues in the Pennsylvania legislature, said Ecker.
Rep. Dan Moul (R-91), who chairs the state house’s agriculture committee, nodded in affirmation of the challenges in interpreting the needs of rural communities to fellow legislators.
Brittany Snyder, who grew up on a dairy farm and was a dairy princess in Berks County, works in educational efforts for the Center for Dairy Excellence.
Snyder spoke of the impact of a “Discover Dairy” program introduced in schools, where teachers are equipped to teach various subject areas with an eye to farm realities.
Especially popular, Snyder said, is “Adopt a Cow,” through which students get connected with a calf on a dairy farm.
Through periodic updates, they follow their calf as it matures and some eventually visit the farm and meet the full-grown milk cow.
The program has now been picked up in all 50 states, with over 1 million students learning where milk comes from and how it gets to their tables, Snyder said.
More than 50 teachers in Adams County have introduced “Adopt a Cow,” impacting at least 1,500 students, Snyder said.
Lela Reichart, vice president of strategic development at Sterman Masser Potato Farms in New Oxford, pointed to projections of the need for an additional 75,000 agricultural workers by 2025.
That workforce will include more women in all parts of the food chain, as farmers, truckers, mechanics, and equipment operators, as well as in ag business management, she said.
“Women bring different qualities and skills,” to agriculture, Reichart said. “We do it all in agriculture, just as men do. There’s a place at the table for everyone.”
Encouraging listeners to be “servant leaders,” she spoke directly to the FFA students and said, “You are the future.”
Carrie Nace from Novak Strategic Advisors said while she grew up in a city, she felt farming to be “my calling.”
Nace is working to promote infrastructure that supports rural areas, including broadband, and is a promoter of agritourism.
Adams County is a prime area to become increasingly “an agriculture destination” for visitors eager to experience rural life, Nace said.
Nace also addressed what she acknowledged is a “touchy subject” currently, the placement of solar installations on farmlands.
She wondered, “How will we feed our cattle” if cropland is gobbled up for solar panels?
Efforts to develop alternative energy must be balanced with discerning to what degree “it will interrupt the food supply chain,” she said.
Kay Hollabaugh, treasurer and co-owner of Hollabaugh Bros. Inc of Biglerville, said after the breakfast, “I’m happy to see women playing leading roles in agriculture.”
“It was a great breakfast, and it was kind of Torren Ecker to host us,” she said.
The breakfast was held at the Apple Bin Grill & Bakery, Biglerville.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.