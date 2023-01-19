A new public meeting recording policy is being revisited in Huntington Township, and ongoing trash service concerns could prompt another look into the municipality’s refuse contract.
Huntington supervisors intend to review their recording policy after fielding comments, questions and complaints Jan. 12, during the three-member board’s monthly business meeting.
“We did not have an opportunity to discuss with our solicitor, but we plan to do so moving forward,” Supervisor Chair Paul Guise said after the session was adjourned.
A sign posted in front of the meeting room advises attendees that meetings are being recorded by the township. The policy was adopted in August so staff could produce meeting minutes, according to officials.
However, once the minutes are documented, the recording – conducted via digital equipment – is destroyed, per the policy.
A pair of residents taped Huntington’s recent meeting with personal mobile devices. Newly-appointed Township Solicitor Todd King questioned resident Marie DiGangi whether she announced prior to the meeting that she was recording the session.
“She doesn’t have to,” countered Supervisor Mark Leer. “It’s a public meeting.”
After the Wiretap Act and criminal penalties were referenced, DiGangi responded that she was “offended” at the implication she was “doing something illegal.”
Meanwhile, Huntington Tax Collector Roxey Sauble, who also serves as a member of the township planning commission, noted that she has been recording meetings for months, but has not made announcements.
Leer suggested revising the township’s recording policy so “people are aware the meeting is being recorded.” “This has been discussed in the past and there was no issue,” he said.
According to Melissa Melewsky, legal counsel for the PA NewsMedia Association, the state’s Sunshine Act “guarantees the right to record public meetings.”
“There is no requirement that the public announce their intent to record or the act of recording, as it would be inappropriate for the (township) to require them to do so,” said Melewsky. “The Sunshine Act itself puts everyone on notice that anyone attending a public meeting can record and – conversely – be recorded.”
“There is no expectation of privacy at a public meeting,” said Melewsky.
The Wiretap Act makes it a crime to record someone’s voice without permission, but does not apply during public meetings, she explained.
In a follow-up email dated Jan. 13, King wrote to DiGangi that his analysis of the situation was “incorrect,” while explaining his initial reaction was based on an experience with another client. He realized the “circumstances were quite different, and hence my comments…were incorrect.”
“Also, in no way was I trying to prohibit you from recording the meeting,” he added. “I encourage you to continue recording meetings, and it will be without comment from me in the future.”
During the board’s regularly-scheduled August meeting, Guise announced the session was being recorded, and all future municipal meetings would be, too. Previously, the township did not record meetings.
Later that same evening, supervisors adopted a recording policy, with Guise stating “we will record all meetings for the secretary’s use.” According to minutes from the meeting, “as soon as the minutes are prepared, the recording will be erased.”
Melewsky noted that an official recording is a “public record as soon as it is created” and that state law “does not impose a strict time limit on retention for this kind of record.”
“Some agencies destroy the recording after it used to make minutes,” she wrote in an email. “However, many retain the recording for longer periods to serve the public interest and facilitate public participation.”
Trash troubles
As supervisors review their public meeting recording policy, they are being encouraged by some locals to reconsider the township’s arrangement with Waste Management too.
Earlier this year, Huntington leaders approved a multi-municipality garbage and recycling contract with Waste Management, joining neighboring Latimore Township and York Springs Borough.
However, the pact is falling short of expectations, according to officials and residents.
“We’ve been getting a lot of complaints,” said Supervisor Vice Chair Jeff King.
Torway Road resident Ken Tower told supervisors he’s witnessed only “two on time pickups in the last six weeks.” He noted his garbage has been “getting full.”
“These services are all prepaid in advance – isn’t there something that can be done?” asked Tower. “Over in Latimore Township, from what I have read in the paper, Mister Worley stuck the lawyers on them and poof, it was fixed.”
In Latimore, missed pickups and a failure to address those omissions in a timely manner resulted in the township’s legal counsel seeking “adequate assurance” that Waste Management was “taking all necessary steps to rectify” the performance failures.
Service has improved there, but Huntington would also like to see the improvements stretch over municipal borders.
“We should do something about the poor service we’re receiving,” said Leer. “There are many others that are having continuous problems. The township needs to put the hammer down. If people aren’t getting service, there are actions we can take.”
Carlisle Road resident Dale Shirley cited a community app for the York Springs area, and pointed out that households are “getting credit for missed pickups.”
“The township should be doing that too,” said Shirley.
Under the arrangement with Waste Management, costs have increased about $26 per quarter for trash collection service, although Tyrone Township was originally slated to be a fourth participant, before dropping out. The contract was put out for bid twice, and Waste Management was the lone proposal on both occasions.
“We’ve looked for other vendors the last three times, and we’ve received none,” Guise said regarding the bidding process.
Currently, the three municipalities are under a three-year agreement with Waste Management, with an option for a fourth. The contract expires in March 2025.
