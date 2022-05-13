Fairfield Area School District (FASD) Board unveiled details of the 2022-2023 preliminary budget Monday.
Business Manager Tim Stanton explained the projected revenues, expenditures, and the adjusted Act 1 Base Index.
The proposed budget was developed through a collaborative effort with business office staff by reviewing historical trends throughout the district, according to Stanton.
“It is crucial to get a good handle on this year’s budget to accurately project the budget for next year,” Stanton said.
FASD’s 2022-2023 adjusted Act 1 Base Index is 4.0 percent, as determined by the Pennsylvania Department of Education (PDE).
Proposed revenues are at $19,836,526 and expected expenditures of $19,647,571.
No tax hike is necessary to fund the budget, and there is a projected surplus of $188,955, said Stanton.
Based on the budget proposal, FASD’s millage rate will remain at 11.1305, he said.
A $100,000 cushion is built into the proposed budget for unexpected issues with might arise, Stanton said.
In comparison to other local school districts, FASD has the second lowest tax rates in Adams County, he said.
The district’s three revenue sources are local, where earned income tax revenue has returned to pre-pandemic levels, state and federal.
Anticipating COVID-19 would have a huge negative impact on earned income tax due to layoffs, it previously dropped from the usual amount of $2.3 million to $1.6 million.
Real estate tax makes up the majority of local revenue, about 95 percent. Assessed real estate values increased some $7.7 million compared to the previous year, which will generate an additional real estate tax of $79,952, Stanton said.
State and federal revenues are consistent with current trends, he said. Federal revenue is based on Title I, Title II, and Title IV grants.
American Rescue Plan Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief (ARP ESSER) funding of $408, 470 is included in the budget.
In expenditures, the district foresees a $447,000 increase in employee salaries.
FASD is switching special education classes to in-house, discontinuing Lincoln Intermediate Unit (LIU) services which is saving on professional services but adding an additional teacher and two teacher assistants, Stanton said.
Several expense items are one-time occurrences that will not repeat, said Stanton.
FASD’s lunch prices are lower than average, but the Pennsylvania Department of Education (PDE) advocated for price hike, he said.
The district is reimbursed for free and reduced lunches.
“They should go through the line, because it’s free, and we’ll get $3.31 from PDE,” Stanton said.
While the average district lunch increases lunch prices 10 cents per year, FASD has not increased meal prices since 2016, he said.
Due to supply chain issues, the district needs to more align with other districts and will look for board approval moving forward in increasing prices, Superintendent Thomas Haupt said.
The proposed budget will be presented for tentative approval at the board’s next meeting May 23 with final adoption anticipated June 27.
